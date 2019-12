A Look at How Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Beetlejuice, and More Celebrated the Holidays in 2019

Take a look backstage as Broadway shows celebrated the holiday season with their theatre families.

With a busy end-of-year schedule, Broadway brought joy to theatregoers, entertaining native New Yorkers and visitors alike. And even though many theatre artists weren't able to return home for the holidays, the season was still bright on the Great White Way. From Christmas parties to door decorating contests, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Beetlejuice, and more give Playbill a peek at how they honored the holidays with their theatre families.

A Look at How Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Beetlejuice, and More Celebrated the Holidays in 2019 A Look at How Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Beetlejuice, and More Celebrated the Holidays in 2019 25 PHOTOS