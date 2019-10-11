A Look at San Francisco Opera's The Marriage of Figaro

The new production of the classic Mozart opera, reset in a recently post-revolutionary America, opens October 11.

San Francisco Opera's new production of The Marriage of Figaro, one of the most well-known operatic works by classical composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, is set to open at the War Memorial Opera House October 11. Helmed by Canadian director Michael Cavanagh, the production stars Michael Sumuel in the title role, with Jeanine De Bique, Levente Molnár, Nicole Heaston, Serena Malfi, James Creswell, Catherine Cook, Greg Fedderly, Brenton Ryan, Natalie Image, and Bojan Knežević rounding out the cast.

While Figaro traditionally takes place in Spain, Cavanagh has reset the action in America just after the end of the Revolutionary War. "The Marriage of Figaro is all about new beginnings," said Cavanagh. "Our production takes place at the heart of a post-revolutionary America, a world of vast possibility for some, but great resentment and resistance for others. The setting is a house and a nation under construction, representing a hopeful future in which people strive to express their individual freedom within a framework of responsibility to each other."

Flip through photos from the production below:

