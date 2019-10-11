A Look at San Francisco Opera's The Marriage of Figaro

By Nathan Skethway
Oct 11, 2019
 
The new production of the classic Mozart opera, reset in a recently post-revolutionary America, opens October 11.
Serena Malfi, Michael Sumuel, and Jeanine De Bique Cory Weaver/San Francisco Opera

San Francisco Opera's new production of The Marriage of Figaro, one of the most well-known operatic works by classical composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, is set to open at the War Memorial Opera House October 11. Helmed by Canadian director Michael Cavanagh, the production stars Michael Sumuel in the title role, with Jeanine De Bique, Levente Molnár, Nicole Heaston, Serena Malfi, James Creswell, Catherine Cook, Greg Fedderly, Brenton Ryan, Natalie Image, and Bojan Knežević rounding out the cast.

While Figaro traditionally takes place in Spain, Cavanagh has reset the action in America just after the end of the Revolutionary War. "The Marriage of Figaro is all about new beginnings," said Cavanagh. "Our production takes place at the heart of a post-revolutionary America, a world of vast possibility for some, but great resentment and resistance for others. The setting is a house and a nation under construction, representing a hopeful future in which people strive to express their individual freedom within a framework of responsibility to each other."

Flip through photos from the production below:

Production Photos: The Marriage of Figaro at San Francisco Opera

Production Photos: The Marriage of Figaro at San Francisco Opera

Michael Sumuel Cory Weaver/San Francisco Opera
Catherine Cook and James Creswell Cory Weaver/San Francisco Opera
Jeanine De Bique and Catherine Cook Cory Weaver/San Francisco Opera
Serena Malfi Cory Weaver/San Francisco Opera
Greg Fedderly Cory Weaver/San Francisco Opera
Cast of The Marriage of Figaro Cory Weaver/San Francisco Opera
Serena Malfi, Michael Sumuel, and Jeanine De Bique Cory Weaver/San Francisco Opera
Nicole Heaston and Serena Malfi Cory Weaver/San Francisco Opera
Serena Malfi Cory Weaver/San Francisco Opera
Jeanine De Bique Cory Weaver/San Francisco Opera
