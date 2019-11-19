A Look at Truffles: Music! Mushrooms! Murder!!! Off-Broadway

The murder mystery musical continues at The Secret Room NYC through December 28.

After returning to Manhattan November 2, Gregg Ostrin's Truffles: Music! Mushrooms! Murder!!! continues its run at The Secret Room NYC through December 28.

Set at the Donati family restaurant, Truffles tells the story of Dante and Olga as they prepare to auction their legendary two-pound truffle. When the mushroom is stolen and a murder is discovered, they must find the culprit before the mob boss Don Fiola puts the Donatis out of business for good.

The murder mystery musical, directed by Matthew McVey-Lee, stars John “JohnG” Guild as Dante Donati, Lindsay Lavin as Isabella Donati, Willie Marte as Carlo, Cassie Nadeau as Olga Donati, Steve Tardio as Virgil, and Eddie Varley as Chef Bruno. The production features songs by Nadeau, Jenni Lark, and Hal Galardi.

Flip through photos of press day below:



A Look at Truffles: Music! Mushrooms! Murder!!! Off-Broadway A Look at Truffles: Music! Mushrooms! Murder!!! Off-Broadway 14 PHOTOS

The November 9 performance featured a special appearance by Constatine Maroulis (Jekyll and Hyde). The production will feature Gerard Canonico (Be More Chill) November 23, comedian Jenny Gorelick November 30, The Village People’s Randy Jones December 21, and additional guests to be announced at a later date.