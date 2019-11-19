A Look at Truffles: Music! Mushrooms! Murder!!! Off-Broadway

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photos   A Look at Truffles: Music! Mushrooms! Murder!!! Off-Broadway
By Marc J. Franklin
Nov 19, 2019
 
The murder mystery musical continues at The Secret Room NYC through December 28.
Truffles: Music! Mushrooms! Murder!!!_Secret Room New York_Press Day_2019_HR
Matthew McVey-Lee, Lindsay Lavin, Eddie Varley, John Guild, Cassie Nadeau, Steve Tardio, and Aaron Grant Joseph Marzullo/WENN

After returning to Manhattan November 2, Gregg Ostrin's Truffles: Music! Mushrooms! Murder!!! continues its run at The Secret Room NYC through December 28.

Set at the Donati family restaurant, Truffles tells the story of Dante and Olga as they prepare to auction their legendary two-pound truffle. When the mushroom is stolen and a murder is discovered, they must find the culprit before the mob boss Don Fiola puts the Donatis out of business for good.

The murder mystery musical, directed by Matthew McVey-Lee, stars John “JohnG” Guild as Dante Donati, Lindsay Lavin as Isabella Donati, Willie Marte as Carlo, Cassie Nadeau as Olga Donati, Steve Tardio as Virgil, and Eddie Varley as Chef Bruno. The production features songs by Nadeau, Jenni Lark, and Hal Galardi.

Flip through photos of press day below:

A Look at Truffles: Music! Mushrooms! Murder!!! Off-Broadway

A Look at Truffles: Music! Mushrooms! Murder!!! Off-Broadway

14 PHOTOS
Truffles: Music! Mushrooms! Murder!!!_Secret Room New York_Press Day_2019_HR
Lindsay Lavin Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Truffles: Music! Mushrooms! Murder!!!_Secret Room New York_Press Day_2019_HR
Eddie Varley Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Truffles: Music! Mushrooms! Murder!!!_Secret Room New York_Press Day_2019_HR
Lindsay Lavin and Cassie Nadeau Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Truffles: Music! Mushrooms! Murder!!!_Secret Room New York_Press Day_2019_HR
Cassie Nadeau, Eddie Varley, and Lindsay Lavin Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Truffles: Music! Mushrooms! Murder!!!_Secret Room New York_Press Day_2019_HR
John Guild Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Truffles: Music! Mushrooms! Murder!!!_Secret Room New York_Press Day_2019_HR
John Guild, Eddie Varley, and Steve Tardio Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Truffles: Music! Mushrooms! Murder!!!_Secret Room New York_Press Day_2019_HR
John Guild, Eddie Varley, and Steve Tardio Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Truffles: Music! Mushrooms! Murder!!!_Secret Room New York_Press Day_2019_HR
Lindsay Lavin Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Truffles: Music! Mushrooms! Murder!!!_Secret Room New York_Press Day_2019_HR
Cassie Nadeau Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Truffles: Music! Mushrooms! Murder!!!_Secret Room New York_Press Day_2019_HR
Steve Tardio Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Share

The November 9 performance featured a special appearance by Constatine Maroulis (Jekyll and Hyde). The production will feature Gerard Canonico (Be More Chill) November 23, comedian Jenny Gorelick November 30, The Village People’s Randy Jones December 21, and additional guests to be announced at a later date.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
Recommended:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!