A Look Back at Lysistrata Jones on Broadway

Lysistrata Jones, the musical adaptation of Aristophanes’ Lysistrata starring Frozen’s Patti Murin and On Your Feet’s Josh Segarra, opened on Broadway December 14, 2011. The production, featuring book by Tony nominee Douglas Carter Beane (Sister Act) and music and lyrics by Lewis Flinn (The Little Dog Laughed), played 34 previews and 30 previews at the Walter Kerr Theatre before closing on January 8, 2012.

Directed and choreographed by Dan Knechtges, Lysistrata Jones is a pop retelling of the ancient Greek play about a sex strike in wartime, reimagined in the world of college basketball.

In addition to Murin and Segarra, the show starred Liz Mikel, Jason Tam, and Lindsay Nicole Chambers, Alexander Aguilar, Ato Blankson-Wood, Katie Boren, Kat Nejat, LaQuet Sharnell, Teddy Toye, and Alex Wyse, with understudies LaVon Fisher-Wilson, Libby Servias, Charlie Sutton, Barrett Wilbert Weed, and Jared Zirilli.

Lysistrata Jones was produced by Paula Herold, Alan Wasser, Joseph Smith, Michael McCabe, John Breglio, Takonkiet Viravan/Scenario Thailand, Hilary A. Williams, Broadway Across America and James G. Robinson in association with Tony Meola, Martin McCallum and Marianne Mills.

