A Look Inside Rehearsals for Roundabout's New Musical Scotland, PA

By Nathan Skethway
Aug 16, 2019
The new Off-Broadway musical from the composer of Ordinary Days will begin performances September 13.
Ryan McCartan and Taylor Iman Jones Jeremy Daniels

Rehearsals are underway for Roundabout Theatre Company's production of the new musical Scotland, PA, with music and lyrics by Adam Gwon (Ordinary Days) and a book by Michael Mitnick (Sex Lives of Our Parents). Adapted from Billy Morrissette's indie film of the same name (itself an adaptation of William Shakespeare's Macbeth), the dark musical comedy is the story of ambitious—and bloody-thirsty—couple the McBeths, running a burger joint in a sleepy Pennsylvania town. The production begins previews September 13.

Leading the cast as the husband-and-wife duo are Wicked's Ryan McCartan and Head Over Heels' Taylor Iman Jones. They are joined by Jeb Brown as Duncan, Jay Armstrong Johnson as Banko, Lacretta as Mrs. Lenox, Megan Lawrence as McDuff, Will Meyers as Malcolm, Wonu Ogunfowora as Stacey, David Rossmer as Doug, Alysha Umphress as Jessie, and Kaleb Wells as Hector.

Scotland, PA is directed by Lonny Price with choreography by Josh Rhodes. Opening night is set for October 23 for a limited engagement scheduled through December 8.

Flip through photos from rehearsals below:

6 PHOTOS
Lonny Price Jeremy Daniels
Adam Gwon Jeremy Daniels
Vadim Feichtner and Lacretta Jeremy Daniels
Kaleb Wells, Ryan McCartan, Alysha Umphress and Wonu Ogunfowora Jeremy Daniels
Ryan McCartan and Taylor Iman Jones Jeremy Daniels
Michael Mitnick Jeremy Daniels
