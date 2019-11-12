A Look Inside the Launch of A Is for Audra With Joanna Gleason, Christine Ebersole, and Alexis Michelle

By Marc J. Franklin
Nov 12, 2019
 
The new children’s book by John Robert Allman with illustrations by Peter Emmerich is available now.
Joanna Gleason, Alexis Michelle, and Christine Ebersole Emilio Madrid-Kuser

In celebration of the launch of new children’s book A is For Audra, author John Robert Allman and illustrator Peter Emmerich welcomed guests for a special reading with Joanna Gleason, Christine Ebersole, and Alexis Michelle at Books of Wonder. The event, honoring the November 12 release of the book, benefited Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids.

A Is for Audra is an illustrated guide that serves as an introduction to the most influential female performers to ever hit the Great White Way. From McDonald to Stritch, Kristin Chenoweth to Patti LuPone, Bernadette Peters to Liza Minnelli, this is a book all kids (and many adults) can enjoy as they learn about and fall in love with the theatre.

As previously announced, a page-to-stage adaptation of A Is for Audra will play 92Y November 17.

Flip through photos of the reading below:

John Robert Allman Michael Kushner
Alexis Michelle and Joanna Gleason Michael Kushner
Alexis Michelle and Joanna Gleason Michael Kushner
Alexis Michelle and Joanna Gleason Michael Kushner
Christine Ebersole Emilio Madrid-Kuser
Alexis Michelle, Joanna Gleason, and Christine Ebersole Emilio Madrid-Kuser
Joanna Gleason and Alexis Michelle Emilio Madrid-Kuser
Alexis Michelle, Joanna Gleason, and Christine Ebersole Emilio Madrid-Kuser
Joanna Gleason, Alexis Michelle, and Christine Ebersole Emilio Madrid-Kuser
John Robert Allman, Alexis Michelle, Joanna Gleason, Christine Ebersole, and Peter Emmerich Emilio Madrid-Kuser
