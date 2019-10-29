92Y Will Present Stage Adaptation of New Children’s Book A Is for Audra

Author John Robert Allman will also be present to discuss a celebration of women on Broadway.

A page-to-stage adaptation of John Robert Allman’s A Is for Audra will play 92Y November 17.

The illustrated guide, featured in Playbill’s round-up of fall books, is an introduction to the most influential female performers to ever hit the Great White Way from Kristin Chenoweth to Patti LuPone, Bernadette Peters to Liza Minnelli. The book is a gateway to the theatre for kids—and now, they’ll be able to experience the magic live.

A Is for Audra is adapted and directed by Megan Doyle and Jeffrey Sanzel. Sanzel writes the book with music and lyrics by Keven Story. Doyle serves as choreographer.

There will be two performances of the show, one at 10 AM and another at 1 PM. The running time is 30 minutes, and the show is ideal for ages 3-12. The program is followed by a book signing and conversation with Allman.