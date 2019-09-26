A Musical About Star Wars to Release Cast Recording

The Off-Broadway musical comedy announces an original cast album this fall.

An original Off-Broadway cast recording for A Musical About Star Wars, which has been playing at Theatre Row since March, will be released by Broadway Records this fall. The cast recording for the show, the full title of which is A Musical About Star Wars – or Why Star Wars is the Greatest Thing in the Galaxy, Much Much Better than Star Trek, will be available in stores and digitally beginning November 8.

The album is available for pre-order here.

A Musical About Star Wars is written by Tom D'Angora, Taylor Crousore, and Scott Richard Foster and features an original score by Billy Recce.

In the show, Taylor (Crousore) and Scott (Foster) find themselves bonding in a Staten Island Blockbuster Video over their love of the Star Wars films. Together, the self-proclaimed “Millennial Falcon” and “Gen-X Winger” create a musical that celebrates the magic, the fandom, and the legacy of all things Star Wars. Emily McNamara completes the cast.

The musical, which officially opened May 4, is produced and directed by Tom and Michael D'Angora (the team behind Off-Broadway's The Marvelous Wonderettes and NEWSical The Musical). Musical direction is by Ed Goldschneider and choreography is by Alex Ringler.

Costumes are by Brendan McCann and William Louis Bailey, and lighting design is by Lois Catanzaro. A Musical About Star Wars is produced in association with Cornice Productions, Tedi Marsh, George Silva, Daniel Lopez, and Evan Shultz. Dylan Hartwell and Amy HIllner Larsen serve as understudies; Brent Jones is the stage manager.