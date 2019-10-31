A Peek Inside Dance Lab New York’s Developmental Lab for Female Choreographers of Color

By Marc J. Franklin
Oct 31, 2019
 
In collaboration with the Joyce Theater Foundation, DLNY hosts its incubator for new work through November 10.
Dance Lab New York_The Joyce Theater Foundation_Lab Cycle_2019_Amy Hall Garner_HR-1.jpg
Amy Hall Garner Whitney Browne Photography

Dance Lab New York and The Joyce Theater Foundation have partnered to support female choreographers of color through the establishment of a developmental lab, allowing for these artists to create new work in classical, neoclassical, and/or contemporary ballet dance.

After beginning October 14 and continuing through November 10, choreographers Preeti Vasudevan, Micaela Taylor, Amy Hall Garner, and Margarita Armas will explore new works, culminating in a showcase at Guggenheim's Works & Process.

Each choreographer will have access to rehearsal space at the Joyce Artist Residency Center, eight paid professional dancers, a rehearsal director, as well as a stipend and financial and logistical operations support over the course of 30 working hours.

Flip through photos of the developmental lab below:

Dance Lab New York_The Joyce Theater Foundation_Lab Cycle_2019_Stephen K. Reidy, Preeti Vasudevan, Amy Hall Garner, and Josh Prince_HR.jpg
Stephen K. Reidy, Preeti Vasudevan, Amy Hall Garner, and Josh Prince Whitney Browne Photography
Dance Lab New York_The Joyce Theater Foundation_Lab Cycle_2019_Amy Hall Garner with Allison Walsh and Kelly Marsh IV_HR.jpg
Amy Hall Garner with Allison Walsh and Kelly Marsh IV Whitney Browne Photography
Dance Lab New York_The Joyce Theater Foundation_Lab Cycle_2019_Amy Hall Garner_HR.jpg
Amy Hall Garner Whitney Browne Photography
Dance Lab New York_The Joyce Theater Foundation_Lab Cycle_2019_Amy Hall Garner and Allison Walsh_HR.jpg
Amy Hall Garner and Allison Walsh Whitney Browne Photography
Dance Lab New York_The Joyce Theater Foundation_Lab Cycle_2019_Ramona Kelley, Nicholas Sipes, Anaïs Blake, Kelly Marsh IV, and Amy Hall Garner_HR.jpg
Ramona Kelley, Nicholas Sipes, Anaïs Blake, Kelly Marsh IV, and Amy Hall Garner Whitney Browne Photography
Dance Lab New York_The Joyce Theater Foundation_Lab Cycle_2019_Nicholas Sipes and Ramona Kelley_HR.jpg
Nicholas Sipes and Ramona Kelley Whitney Browne Photography
Dance Lab New York_The Joyce Theater Foundation_Lab Cycle_2019_Amy Hall Garner_HR-1.jpg
Amy Hall Garner Whitney Browne Photography
Dance Lab New York_The Joyce Theater Foundation_Lab Cycle_2019_Preeti Vasudevan_HR.jpg
Preeti Vasudevan Whitney Browne Photography
Dance Lab New York_The Joyce Theater Foundation_Lab Cycle_2019_Preeti Vasudevan_HR-1.jpg
Preeti Vasudevan Whitney Browne Photography
Dance Lab New York_The Joyce Theater Foundation_Lab Cycle_2019_Ramona Kelley_HR.jpg
Ramona Kelley Whitney Browne Photography
“As the conversation is shifting within the field of ballet to the lack of female choreographers, and more specifically the lack of opportunities for female dance makers of color, The Joyce has entered into a unique collaboration with DLNY to help address gender and racial inequity through shared resources”, said Joyce Executive Director Linda Shelton in a statement. “This collaboration prioritizes research and development with no expectation of a final 'product' as an essential step forward. True to The Joyce’s and DLNY’s shared values, this pilot partnership embraces the concepts of risk, experimentation, and trial and error.”

DNLY Founding Artistic Director Josh Prince established the Dance Lab in order to foster exploration, originality, and risk-taking in dance in a safe and supported space. The organization has provided resources to such choreographers as Tony winner Andy Blankenbuehler (Bandstand, Hamilton, In The Heights), Tony nominee Camille A. Brown (Choir Boy, Once On This Island), and Drama Desk nominee Lorin Latarro (Waitress).

Learn more about the choreographers here.

