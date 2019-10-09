Aaron LaVigne, James Delisco Beeks, and Jenna Rubaii Star in Jesus Christ Superstar Tour, Opening October 9

By Andrew Gans
Oct 09, 2019
 
The 50th anniversary tour of the Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice musical began October 1 in Syracuse, New York.
The North American tour of the Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre production of Jesus Christ Superstar officially opens October 9 at Austin's Bass Concert Hall following October 1–4 technical performances at the Landmark Theatre in Syracuse, New York. The 50th anniversary tour of the Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice musical will visit over 30 cities, including Los Angeles, Denver, Nashville, Dallas, and Chicago.

Directed by Tim Sheader with choreography by Drew McOnie, the cast is led by Aaron LaVigne (Spider Man: Turn Off The Dark, Rent) as Jesus, James Delisco Beeks (Kinky Boots, Aida) as Judas, Jenna Rubaii (Groundhog Day, American Idiot) as Mary, and Alvin Crawford (The Lion King, Candide) as Caiaphas.

The company also features Tommy Sherlock as Pilate, Tyce Green as Annas, Eric A. Lewis as Simon, Paul Louis Lessard as Herod, and Tommy McDowell as Peter, along with David André, Sara Andreas, Wesley J. Barnes, Brian Golub, Brittany Rose Hammond, Garfield Hammonds, Keirsten Nicole Hodgens, Sheila Jones, Rebecca Kritzer, Jacob Lacopo, Charles McCall, Danny McHugh, Pepe Nufrio, Sarah Parker, Erick Patrick, SandyRedd, Jasmine Schmenk, Derek Ferguson, and Chelsea Williams.

The tour has set and costume design by 2016 Tony nominee Tom Scutt, music supervision by Tom Deering, lighting design by Lee Curran, and co-sound design by Keith Caggiano and Nick Lidster.

Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre’s production of Jesus Christ Superstar won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival, selling out two consecutive engagements in 2016 and 2017. The production opened for a limited engagement this past summer at the Barbican.

The tour is produced by Stephen Gabriel and Work Light Productions by arrangement with Really Useful Group Ltd. Casting is by Wojcik/Seay Casting.

24 PHOTOS
in rehearsal for <i>Jesus Christ Superstar</i>
Tim Sheader in rehearsal for Jesus Christ Superstar Marc J. Franklin
in rehearsal for <i>Jesus Christ Superstar</i>
Aaron LaVigne and cast in rehearsal for Jesus Christ Superstar Marc J. Franklin
in rehearsal for <i>Jesus Christ Superstar</i>
James Delisco Beeks in rehearsal for Jesus Christ Superstar Marc J. Franklin
in rehearsal for <i>Jesus Christ Superstar</i>
Aaron LaVigne and James Delisco Beeks in rehearsal for Jesus Christ Superstar Marc J. Franklin
in rehearsal for <i>Jesus Christ Superstar</i>
James Delisco Beeks and cast in rehearsal for Jesus Christ Superstar Marc J. Franklin
in rehearsal for <i>Jesus Christ Superstar</i>
Aaron LaVigne, James Delisco Beeks, and cast in rehearsal for Jesus Christ Superstar Marc J. Franklin
James Deliso Beeks in rehearsal for <i>Jesus Christ Superstar</i>
James Deliso Beeks in rehearsal for Jesus Christ Superstar Marc J. Franklin
in rehearsal for <i>Jesus Christ Superstar</i>
Cast in rehearsal for Jesus Christ Superstar Marc J. Franklin
in rehearsal for <i>Jesus Christ Superstar</i>
Aaron LaVigne and cast in rehearsal for Jesus Christ Superstar Marc J. Franklin
Cast in rehearsal for <i>Jesus Christ Superstar</i>
Cast in rehearsal for Jesus Christ Superstar Marc J. Franklin
(Updated October 9, 2019)

