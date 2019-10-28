Aaron Sorkin's The Trial of the Chicago 7, Starring a Slew of Tony Winners, Sets October 2020 Release

The cast includes Frank Langella, Mark Rylance, Eddie Redmayne, and Alex Sharp.

The Trial of the Chicago 7, the latest film project from Oscar winner Aaron Sorkin, will be released in theaters October 2, 2020 following a limited premiere September 25. Sorkin, who penned the 2018 Broadway adaptation of Harper Lee’s To Kill A Mockingbird, serves as the new film’s writer and director.

The movie will highlight the true story of the seven men put on trial in 1969 for conspiracy against the U.S. government in their attempts to protest the Vietnam War: Abbie Hoffman, Jerry Rubin, David Dellinger, Tom Hayden, Rennie Davis, John Froines, and Lee Weiner.

READ: New Cast Announced for Broadway’s To Kill a Mockingbird

Deadline reports that Michael Keaton and William Hurt have signed onto the project, playing progressive lawyer Ramsey Clark and Attorney General John Mitchell, respectively. The two join a cast that includes Tony winners Frank Langella, Mark Rylance, Alex Sharp, and Eddie Redmayne, as well as Sacha Baron Cohen, Jeremy Strong, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Kelvin Harrison Jr., J.C. McKenzie, and Seth Rogen.

The film, soon beginning production in Chicago, is produced by Marc Platt, Matt Jackson, Stuart M. Beser, and Tyler Thompson.

