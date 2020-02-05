Aaron Tveit, Adrienne Warren, Ben Platt, More to Perform at MCC's 2020 Miscast Gala

The 20th annual evening of unexpected tunes will honor Oscar Isaac.

MCC Theater has assembled its initial roster of performers for its 20th annual Miscast gala, set to take place April 6 at the Hammerstein Ballroom.

Among those set to take the stage—and perform a song from a role they'd never actually get to take on—are Aaron Tveit (Moulin Rouge!), Tony nominee Adrienne Warren (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical), Tony winner Ben Platt (Dear Evan Hansen), Tony nominee Raúl Esparza (MCC's recent Seared), Emmy nominee Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Modern Family), Tony winner Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton), Tony nominee Joshua Henry (MCC's The Wrong Man), Tony winner LaChanze (Summer), Tony winner Katrina Lenk (the upcoming revival of Company), Isaac Powell (Broadway's current West Side Story), and Tony nominee Ephraim Sykes (the upcoming MJ musical).

As previously reported, this year's gala concert will honor Golden Globe winner and MCC alum Oscar Isaac, as well as Board Chair Susan Raanan. Alexander Lambie and Cesar Rosado will receive the 2020 MCC Theater Youth Company Alumni Awards.

Show-only tickets are now on sale; for more information, visit MCCTheater.org.


