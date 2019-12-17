Adam Chanler-Berat, Tavi Gevinson, Andy Grotelueschen Join Off-Broadway Assassins Revival

Off-Broadway News   Adam Chanler-Berat, Tavi Gevinson, Andy Grotelueschen Join Off-Broadway Assassins Revival
By Ryan McPhee
Dec 17, 2019
 
The three join a cast that includes Tony nominees Judy Kuhn, Steven Pasquale, and Brandon Uranowitz at Classic Stage Company.
The upcoming Classic Stage Company revival of Assassins has found its John Hinckley Jr., Squeaky Fromme, and Samuel Byck in Adam Chanler-Berat, Tavi Gevinson, and Andy Grotelueschen, respectively.

The John Doyle-helmed production of the Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman musical will run Off-Broadway in spring 2020, with exact dates to be announced.

Chanler-Berat (Amélie), Gevinson (This Is Our Youth), and Tony nominee Groteluschen (currently on Broadway in Tootsie) join a cast that includes the previously announced Judy Kuhn as Sara Jane Moore, Steven Pasquale as John Wilkes Booth, Will Swenson as Charles Guiteau, Wesley Taylor as Giuseppe Zangara, and Brandon Uranowitz as Leon Czolgosz.

The production marks the conclusion of both CSC's 2019–2020 season and Doyle's Sondheim-Weidman hat trick, having previously directed Pacific Overtures at the company in 2017 and Road Show at the Public Theater in 2008.

