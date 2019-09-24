Tony Nominees Will Swenson, Judy Kuhn, and Brandon Uranowitz, More Set for Off-Broadway Revival of Assassins

John Doyle will direct the Classic Stage Company production.

Classic Stage Company has tapped five stage favorites to headline its upcoming revival of Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman’s Assassins, which will play the Off-Broadway venue beginning in April 2020.

Three Tony nominees will take the stage in the John Doyle-helmed production: Judy Kuhn (Fun Home) as Sara Jane Moore, Will Swenson (Hair) as Charles Guiteau, and Brandon Uranowitz (Burn This) as Leon Czolgosz.

Joining them will be Steven Pasquale (American Son, heading to Netflix) as John Wilkes Booth and Wesley Taylor (SpongeBob SquarePants) as Giuseppe Zangara.

Artistic Director Doyle previously helmed Sondheim and Weidman's Pacific Overtures at Classic Stage, as well two separate productions of the collaborators' third piece, Road Show.

Further casting and exact dates will be announced later.

The company's 2019–2020 season kicks off October 10 with Macbeth, followed by a repertory bill of new adaptations of Dracula and Frankenstein.

READ: Sarna Lapine to Direct Kate Hamill’s Dracula at CSC Off-Broadway

See George Takei and Ann Harada in Pacific Overtures See George Takei and Ann Harada in Pacific Overtures 6 PHOTOS