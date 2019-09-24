Tony Nominees Will Swenson, Judy Kuhn, and Brandon Uranowitz, More Set for Off-Broadway Revival of Assassins

toggle menu
toggle search form
Off-Broadway News   Tony Nominees Will Swenson, Judy Kuhn, and Brandon Uranowitz, More Set for Off-Broadway Revival of Assassins
By Ryan McPhee
Sep 24, 2019
 
John Doyle will direct the Classic Stage Company production.
Will Swenson, Judy Kuhn, and Brandon Uranowitz
Will Swenson, Judy Kuhn, and Brandon Uranowitz

Classic Stage Company has tapped five stage favorites to headline its upcoming revival of Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman’s Assassins, which will play the Off-Broadway venue beginning in April 2020.

Three Tony nominees will take the stage in the John Doyle-helmed production: Judy Kuhn (Fun Home) as Sara Jane Moore, Will Swenson (Hair) as Charles Guiteau, and Brandon Uranowitz (Burn This) as Leon Czolgosz.

Joining them will be Steven Pasquale (American Son, heading to Netflix) as John Wilkes Booth and Wesley Taylor (SpongeBob SquarePants) as Giuseppe Zangara.

Artistic Director Doyle previously helmed Sondheim and Weidman's Pacific Overtures at Classic Stage, as well two separate productions of the collaborators' third piece, Road Show.

Further casting and exact dates will be announced later.

The company's 2019–2020 season kicks off October 10 with Macbeth, followed by a repertory bill of new adaptations of Dracula and Frankenstein.

READ: Sarna Lapine to Direct Kate Hamill’s Dracula at CSC Off-Broadway

See George Takei and Ann Harada in Pacific Overtures

See George Takei and Ann Harada in Pacific Overtures

The Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman musical at Classic Stage Company opens May 4.

6 PHOTOS
Pacific_Overtures_Classic_Stage_Production_Photo__8. Thom Sesma, Megan Masako Haley, George Takei, Marc Oka. Photo by Joan Marcus_HR.jpg
Thom Sesma, Megan Masako Haley, George Takei, and Marc Oka Joan Marcus
Pacific_Overtures_Classic_Stage_Production_Photo__6. Megan Masako Haley. Photo by Joan Marcus_HR.jpg
Megan Masako Haley Joan Marcus
Pacific_Overtures_Classic_Stage_Production_Photo__George Takei. Photo by Joan Marcus_HR.jpg
George Takei Joan Marcus
Pacific_Overtures_Classic_Stage_Production_Photo_2017_HR
Kelvin Moon Loh, Austin Ku, George Takei, Marc Oka, and Thom Sesma Joan Marcus
Pacific_Overtures_Classic_Stage_Production_Photo__5. George Takei, Megan Masako Haley. Photo by Joan Marcus_HR.jpg
George Takei and Megan Masako Haley Joan Marcus
Pacific_Overtures_Classic_Stage_Production_Photo_2017_HR
Steven Eng, Megan Masako Haley, and Ann Harada Joan Marcus
Share

Swenson, Uranowitz, and Kuhn have been special guest performers on Playbill Travel’s Broadway on the High Seas cruises. Cabins are now on sale for Broadway in the Great Northwest, Playbill Travel’s first domestic cruise featuring Kate Baldwin, Tedd Firth, Christopher Fitzgerald, Aaron Lazar, and Faith Prince (April 26–May 4, 2020), and for Broadway on the Mediterranean (August 31–September 7, 2020), featuring Audra McDonald, Swenson, Gavin Creel, Caissie Levy and Lindsay Mendez, and for Broadway on the Nile (December 27, 2020–January 7, 2021), with performers soon to be announced. To book a suite or stateroom, call Playbill Travel at 866-455-6789 or visit PlaybillTravel.com.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!