Aladdin Alum Arielle Jacobs Sings a Fresh Power Ballad From the New Musical Between the Lines

Hear this exclusive track from the new Off-Broadway musical, which is based on the Jodi Picoult novel and co-stars Jason Gotay.

Learn the names Elyssa Samsel and Kate Anderson, the songwriters of the new upcoming Off-Broadway musical Between the Lines. As evidenced in the video above, the pair bring a fresh, earworm-y sound to theatre.

The team behind the music in the Disney short Olaf’s Frozen Adventure brings their full-length musical to Second Stage’s Tony Kiser Theater Off-Broadway beginning April 21 with an official opening May 7.

Here, Arielle Jacobs (Aladdin) sings their power ballad “A Whole New Story,” which closes Act 1. As Jacobs explains in the video, her character, Delilah, is a voracious reader who escapes the cruelty of her world in her books. But when she falls in love with the leading man in her book, and he comes to life, all she wants is to become part of his fairy tale.

Based on best-selling author Jodi Picoult's novel of the same name (which she co-wrote with her daughter Samantha van Leer), the musical features a book by Timothy Allen McDonald and direction by two-time Tony Award nominee Jeff Calhoun (Newsies). Jason Gotay (Evita) stars opposite Jacobs, as the object of her heart’s desire.

“This show is my favorite show I've ever done,” says Jacobs.

The cast also includes Morgan Siobhan Green (Be More Chill), Vicki Lewis (Anastasia), Will Burton (Kiss Me, Kate), Jerusha Cavazos (The Prom), Pierre Marais (Aladdin), John Rapson (Les Misérables), Carrie St. Louis (Kinky Boots), and Julia Murney (Wicked).