Alanis Morissette and the Cast of Broadway’s Jagged Little Pill to Appear on New Year’s Rockin’ Eve

This marks the company’s first-ever stage performance with the seven-time Grammy winner.

On December 31, seven-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette will join the cast of Broadway’s Jagged Little Pill to perform live on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest. The broadcast begins 8PM ET on ABC.

This marks the cast’s first stage performance alongside the woman who wrote the album that inspired the musical. Directed by Tony winner Diane Paulus and written by Oscar winner Diablo Cody, Jagged Little Pill officially opened December 5 at the Broadhurst Theatre.

The televised ringing in of 2020 will include five-and-a-half hours of performances and reports from New Year’s celebrations around the world. As previously announced, Seacrest will host alongside Lucy Hale, while Tony and Emmy winner Billy Porter (Kinky Boots, Pose) will host the fourth annual Central Time Zone celebration live from New Orleans. Porter will be joined by Sheryl Crow and Usher.

Down in Miami, the Jonas Brothers will lead the celebration. In Los Angeles, hosts Ciara, as well as Paula Abdul, Kelsea Ballerini, Blanco Brown, Dan + Shay, Green Day, Dua Lipa, Ava Max, Megan Thee Stallion, Hamilton alum Anthony Ramos, Salt-N-Pepa and SHAED will keep the party going.

Jagged Little Pill stars Elizabeth Stanley as Mary Jane Healy, the mother of the family at the center of the show. Joining her are Celia Rose Gooding as her daughter Frankie, Derek Klena (Anastasia) as her son Nick, and Sean Allan Krill (Honeymoon in Vegas) as her husband Steve. Also featured are Kathryn Gallagher (Spring Awakening) as Bella, Lauren Patten (Fun Home) as Jo, and Antonio Cipriano as Phoenix. Rounding out the company are Annelise Baker, Yeman Brown, Jane Bruce, John Cardoza, Ken Wulf Clark, Laurel Harris, Logan Hart, Zach Hess, Max Kumangai, Heather Lang, Ezra Menas, Kelsey Orem, Yana Perrault, Nora Schell, Kei Tsuruharatani, and Ebony Williams.

