Alanis Morissette Musical Jagged Little Pill Sets December Cast Album Release

The show began Broadway previews November 3.

Hot on the heels of its first performance on Broadway, Jagged Little Pill has set a release date for its Original Broadway Cast Recording. The album will hit streaming services and be available for digital and physical purchase December 6, the day after the musical officially opens at the Broadhurst Theatre.

Those who pre-order (beginning November 4) will receive an instant download of the track "You Learn." Additionally, the production and Atlantic Records label have partnered to offer a ticket-and-album bundle option.

The musical, directed by Diane Paulus, weaves the songs of Alanis Morissette and Glen Ballard's Grammy-winning 1995 album (plus new material) with a book by Oscar winner Diablo Cody (Juno) to tell the story of a multi-generation, multiracial suburban family grappling with a series of distressing events. The production also features choreography by Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui as well as orchestrations and arrangements by music supervisor Tom Kitt.

Starring as Mary Jane, the mother of the family at the center of the show, is Elizabeth Stanley (On the Town). Joining her are Derek Klena (Anastasia) as Nick, Sean Allan Krill (Honeymoon in Vegas) as Steve, Kathryn Gallagher (Spring Awakening) as Bella, Lauren Patten (Fun Home) as Jo, and Celia Rose Gooding and Antonio Cipriano in their Broadway debuts as Frankie and Phoenix.

Rounding out the company are Annelise Baker, Yeman Brown, Jane Bruce, John Cardoza, Ken Wulf Clark, Laurel Harris, Logan Hart, Zach Hess, Max Kumangai, Heather Lang, Ezra Menas, Kelsey Orem, Yana Perrault, Nora Schell, Kei Tsuruharatani, and Ebony Williams.

The album is produced by Kitt and Neal Avron and co-produced by Atlantic President of A&R Pete Ganbarg, Craig Rosen, Michael Parker, Vivek J. Tiwary, Arvind Ethan David, and Eva Price.

