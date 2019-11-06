Alanis Morissette to Celebrate Opening of Her Broadway Musical by Performing Jagged Little Pill in Its Entirety

The Grammy winner will offer a special acoustic performance at the Apollo Theater in December.

A few days before Jagged Little Pill officially opens on Broadway, Alanis Morissette will perform her seminal 1995 album in its entirety for one night only. The Grammy winner is set to take the stage at the Apollo Theater December 2 for an acoustic set of the full track list.

The concert marks a celebration of the musical's long road to Broadway, with the singer-songwriter announcing the project in 2013—five years before the show made its world debut at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Broadway previews began November 3 at the Broadhurst Theatre, where opening night is set for December 5.

The musical, directed by Diane Paulus, weaves the songs of Morissette and Glen Ballard's Grammy-winning 1995 album (plus additional and new material) with a book by Oscar winner Diablo Cody (Juno) to tell the story of a multi-generation, multiracial suburban family grappling with a series of distressing events.

The production also features choreography by Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui as well as orchestrations and arrangements by music supervisor Tom Kitt.

Tickets for Morissette's concert will go on general sale November 8 following a November 7 pre-sale. For more information, visit Alanis.com.

