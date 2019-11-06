Alanis Morissette to Celebrate Opening of Her Broadway Musical by Performing Jagged Little Pill in Its Entirety

toggle menu
toggle search form
Cabaret & Concert News   Alanis Morissette to Celebrate Opening of Her Broadway Musical by Performing Jagged Little Pill in Its Entirety
By Ryan McPhee
Nov 06, 2019
Buy Tickets to Jagged Little Pill
 
The Grammy winner will offer a special acoustic performance at the Apollo Theater in December.
Jagged_Little_Pill_Broadway_Preview_Event_2019_HR
Alanis Morissette Jenny Anderson

A few days before Jagged Little Pill officially opens on Broadway, Alanis Morissette will perform her seminal 1995 album in its entirety for one night only. The Grammy winner is set to take the stage at the Apollo Theater December 2 for an acoustic set of the full track list.

The concert marks a celebration of the musical's long road to Broadway, with the singer-songwriter announcing the project in 2013—five years before the show made its world debut at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Broadway previews began November 3 at the Broadhurst Theatre, where opening night is set for December 5.

The musical, directed by Diane Paulus, weaves the songs of Morissette and Glen Ballard's Grammy-winning 1995 album (plus additional and new material) with a book by Oscar winner Diablo Cody (Juno) to tell the story of a multi-generation, multiracial suburban family grappling with a series of distressing events.

READ: Alanis Morissette Musical Jagged Little Pill Sets December Cast Album Release

The production also features choreography by Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui as well as orchestrations and arrangements by music supervisor Tom Kitt.

Tickets for Morissette's concert will go on general sale November 8 following a November 7 pre-sale. For more information, visit Alanis.com.

Photos: Take a Sneak Peek at Jagged Little Pill on Broadway

Photos: Take a Sneak Peek at Jagged Little Pill on Broadway

25 PHOTOS
Jagged_Little_Pill_Broadway_Preview_Event_2019_HR
Eva Price, Arvind Ethan David, and Vivek Tiwary Jenny Anderson
Jagged_Little_Pill_Broadway_Preview_Event_2019_HR
Kathryn Gallagher, Derek Klena, Celia Rose Gooding, Elizabeth Stanley, Sean Allan Krill, Lauren Patten, and Antonio Cipriano Jenny Anderson
Jagged_Little_Pill_Broadway_Preview_Event_2019_HR
Kathryn Gallagher, Derek Klena, Celia Rose Gooding, Elizabeth Stanley, Sean Allan Krill, Lauren Patten, and Antonio Cipriano Jenny Anderson
Jagged_Little_Pill_Broadway_Preview_Event_2019_HR
Sean Allan Krill, Elizabeth Stanley, Celia Rose Gooding, and Derek Klena Jenny Anderson
Jagged_Little_Pill_Broadway_Preview_Event_2019_HR
Elizabeth Stanley Jenny Anderson
Jagged_Little_Pill_Broadway_Preview_Event_2019_HR
Elizabeth Stanley Jenny Anderson
Jagged_Little_Pill_Broadway_Preview_Event_2019_HR
Cast of Jagged Little Pill Jenny Anderson
Jagged_Little_Pill_Broadway_Preview_Event_2019_HR
Lauren Patten Jenny Anderson
Jagged_Little_Pill_Broadway_Preview_Event_2019_HR
Celia Rose Gooding Jenny Anderson
Jagged_Little_Pill_Broadway_Preview_Event_2019_HR
Lauren Patten and Celia Rose Gooding Jenny Anderson
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!