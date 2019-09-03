Alex Boniello and Melissa Van Der Schyff to Perform Music of Jack Mitchell at The Green Room 42

Known for his work on The Story Pirates Podcast, Mitchell makes his debut at the midtown concert venue September 12.

Composer-lyricist Jack Mitchell, known for his work on The Story Pirates Podcast, will make his debut at the Green Room 42 September 12 at 9:30 PM. The evening will feature favorites from The Story Pirates Podcast, as well as his new musical A Damsel in Distress.

Mitchell will be joined by special guests including Alex Boniello (Dear Evan Hansen), Melissa van der Schyff (Bonnie and Clyde), Thom Sesma (Sweeney Todd), PJ Adzima (The Book of Mormon), April Lavalle (Seussical), Kyle Sherman (Ordinary Days), Hannah Shealy (The Rose Tattoo), Malcolm Minor (Summer’s Soldier), Rachel Skalka, and Gaby Hornig, as well as The Story Pirates’ Emily Olcott and Andrew Barbato.

Mitchell is lead songwriter and vocal director for the The Story Pirates Podcast. His songs are featured on the Story Pirates albums Nothing Is Impossible and Backstroke Raptor. He is the composer of A Damsel in Distress (written with Alexandra Petri) and Stone Soup (with Jason Bitman). Mitchell also serves as director-music director of the Williamstown Theatre Festival’s Late-Night Cabaret.

