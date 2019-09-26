Alexis Scheer’s Our Dear Dead Drug Lord Extends Off-Broadway

The world premiere, directed by Whitney White, will play an additional week due to ticket demand.

The world premiere of Alexis Scheer’s Our Dear Dead Drug Lord, in which a gang of teenage girls gathers in an abandoned tree house to summon the ghost of Pablo Escobar, will continue for an additional week at WP's McGinn/Cazale Theater.

A co-production from WP Theater and Second Stage, directed by Whitney White, the dark comedy opened to critical acclaim September 24. Performances will now continue through October 27.

White directs a cast made up of Carmen Berkeley, Daniel Duque-Estrada, Alyssa May Gold, Rebecca Jimenez, Michaela Perez, and Malika Samuel.

Our Dear Dead Drug Lord features scenic design by Yu-Hsuan Chen, costume design by Andrew Jean, lighting design by Lucrecia Briceno, sound design by Fan Zhang, intimacy and fight direction by Judi Lewis Ockler, and casting by Kelly Gillespie.

