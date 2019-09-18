Ali Ewoldt and Amanda Jane Cooper Will Join Isaac Sutton at Feinstein’s/54 Below

The recent stars of The Phantom of the Opera and Wicked will appear during the October 5 encore engagement of Broadway Israel.

Israeli vocalist Isaac Sutton will return to Feinstein’s/54 Below for an encore performance of Broadway Israel October 5 at 9:30 PM. Sutton, who has appeared in recent Israeli productions of Company and Parade, premiered Broadway Israel at the midtown venue last year.

Sutton will be joined by special guests Ali Ewoldt (The Phantom of the Opera) and Amanda Jane Cooper (Wicked) for the show that features songs from Wicked, Smash, The Phantom of The Opera, Cabaret, Fiddler on The Roof, My Fair Lady, The Sound of Music, and Annie Get Your Gun.

For tickets, visit 54Below.com.

SEE WHERE YOUR FAVORITE BROADWAY STARS ARE APPEARING IN CONCERT AND ONSTAGE AT PLAYBILL UNIVERSE