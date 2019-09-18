Ali Ewoldt and Amanda Jane Cooper Will Join Isaac Sutton at Feinstein’s/54 Below

Ali Ewoldt and Amanda Jane Cooper Will Join Isaac Sutton at Feinstein's/54 Below
By Adam Hetrick
Sep 18, 2019
 
The recent stars of The Phantom of the Opera and Wicked will appear during the October 5 encore engagement of Broadway Israel.
Ali Ewoldt Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Israeli vocalist Isaac Sutton will return to Feinstein’s/54 Below for an encore performance of Broadway Israel October 5 at 9:30 PM. Sutton, who has appeared in recent Israeli productions of Company and Parade, premiered Broadway Israel at the midtown venue last year.

Sutton will be joined by special guests Ali Ewoldt (The Phantom of the Opera) and Amanda Jane Cooper (Wicked) for the show that features songs from Wicked, Smash, The Phantom of The Opera, Cabaret, Fiddler on The Roof, My Fair Lady, The Sound of Music, and Annie Get Your Gun.

For tickets, visit 54Below.com.

