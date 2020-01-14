Alma Dance Company Presents Yellow January 18

The performances—including a relaxed matinée—will support The Sunrise Movement.

Nonprofit dance company ALMA NYC will present the new piece Yellow at Ailey Citigroup Theater January 18 at 2 PM and 7 PM; The afternoon show is a Relaxed Performance with support for audiences with sensory sensitivities.

Choreographed by ALMA Founding Artistic Director Zanza Steinberg, the 70-minute work features dance and animation to the music of Cosmo Sheldrake. The performance examines the universal themes of connection and resilience in a changing world, inspired specifically by Sheldrake’s score derived from sounds of endangered ecosystems. It features dancers Davonna Batt, Monica Boyle, Jessica Broomhead, Justin Campbell, Nicole Davis, Joseph Fierberg, Abbey Hunt, Diane Meck, Kaitlin Niewoehner, Julia Neveu, Alex Llorca, and Hannah Russell, with sound design by Guz Callahan and animation by Mary Sorich.

The company has previously produced Homage - An Ode to Jazz, Music & Dance, WHET, and RISE, created for the United Nations’ Sustainability Summit. The company’s volunteer efforts have extended from Kenya to The Bronx having partnered with Giving Africa, ASTEP, Sing For Hope, Women In Need, and Move The World. Yellow will benefit The Sunrise Movement, ”a movement to stop climate change and create millions of good jobs in the process.”

“Working with Cosmo’s sounds from ecosystems we began looking for organizations making a difference as it relates to the environment. Sunrise stood out as they are working beyond just the immediate needs and trying to help facilitate long term change in the future” says ALMA NYC Executive Director Josh Phan-Gruber.

For tickets to Yellow and more information, click here.

