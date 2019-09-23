Almeida Theatre Production of The Doctor, Starring Juliet Stevenson, Will Transfer to London’s West End

Almeida Theatre Production of The Doctor, Starring Juliet Stevenson, Will Transfer to London's West End
By Andrew Gans
Sep 23, 2019
Robert Icke, who penned the adaptation, also directs.
Juliet Stevenson and Joy Richardson in <i>The Doctor</i>
Juliet Stevenson and Joy Richardson in The Doctor Manuel Harlan

The Doctor, which completes its run at the Almeida Theatre September 28, will transfer to the Duke of York’s Theatre beginning April 20, 2020.

Robert Icke’s adaptation of Arthur Schnitzler's Professor Bernhardi will continue through July 11 with Olivier winner Juliet Stevenson reprising her role as Professor Ruth Wolff. Additional casting will be announced later.

The play is set on an ordinary day, at a private hospital, as a young woman fights for her life. When a priest arrives to save her soul, her doctor refuses him entry. In a divisive time, in a divided nation, a society takes sides.

See What Else Is Scheduled to Perform in London

In a statement, Stevenson said, “I am beyond thrilled that The Doctor is transferring to the West End. We have been blown away by the extraordinary response it has had at the Almeida. I think the play speaks to our current times with eloquence, complexity, humor, and compassion—and I am so delighted it will have a future life and reach new audiences. It is a joy to be part of, and I am so grateful to Robert Icke, the company, and to those who are making it possible for us to keep it alive and kicking into 2020.”

The Doctor will mark the third West End transfer for Icke and Stevenson, following the productions of Mary Stuart and Hamlet.

The Doctor was Icke’s final production as associate director at the Almeida Theatre. The staging also has designs by Hildegard Bechtler, lighting by Natasha Chivers, sound and composition by Tom Gibbons, and casting by Julia Horan.

