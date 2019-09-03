Schedule of Upcoming London Shows

What's announced and what's in previews in the West End.

A VERY EXPENSIVE POISON

• Theatre: The Old Vic

• First Preview: August 19, 2019

• Opening: September 5, 2019

• Playwright: Lucy Prebble, based on the book by Luke Harding

• Director: John Crowley

• Cast: Thomas Arnold, Tom Brooke, MyAnna Buring, Callum Coates, Marc Graham, Amanda Hadingue, Yasmine Holness-Dove, Lloyd Hutchinson, Robyn Moore, Peter Polycarpou, Sarah Seggari, Michael Shaeffer, Reece Shearsmith, Gavin Spokes, Bea Svistunenko

A shocking assassination in the heart of London. In a bizarre mix of high-stakes global politics and radioactive villainy, a man pays with his life. At this time of global crises and a looming new Cold War, A Very Expensive Poison sends us careering through the shadowy world of international espionage from Moscow to Mayfair. John Crowley directs Lucy Prebble’s reimagining of Luke Harding’s jaw-dropping exposé of the events behind the notorious death of Russian spy Alexander Litvinenko.

FALSETTOS

• Theatre: The Other Palace

• First Preview: August 30, 2019

• Opening: September 5, 2019

• Music and Lyrics: William Finn

• Book: William Finn and James Lapine

• Director: Tara Overfield-Wilkinson

• Cast: Natasha J Barnes, Daniel Boys, Gemma Knight-Jones, Joel Montague, Laura Pitt-Pulford, Oliver Savile, Albert Atack, George Kennedy, Elliot Morris, James Williams

The double Tony Award winning Falsettos is a hilarious and poignant look at a modern family revolving around the life of a gay man Marvin, his wife, his lover, his soon to be bar mitzvahed son, their psychiatrist, and the lesbians neighbours. Originally created under the spectre of the AIDS crisis, this ground-breaking musical about family dynamics manages to remain buoyant and satirically perceptive even as it moves towards its heartbreaking conclusion.

TOTAL IMMEDIATE COLLECTIVE IMMINENT TERRESTRIAL SALVATION

• Theatre: Royal Court Theatre- Jerwood Theatre Upstais

• First Preview: September 3, 2019

• Opening: September 5, 2019

• Playwright: Tim Crouch

• Directors: Karl James and Andy Smith

• Cast: Tim Crouch, Shyvonne Ahmmad, Susan Vidler

The writer manipulates a group of people to sit together and believe in something that isn’t true. The book he’s written predicts it all: the equations, the black hole and all the words we’ll speak until the end. On this last day, at this last hour, a defector finds her voice and returns. In this new play, presented through stage action and illustrated text, audience and actors turn the book’s pages together, they study the images and they sometimes share the words out loud.

TORCH SONG

• Theatre: The Turbine Theatre

• First Preview: August 22, 2019

• Opening: September 6, 2019

• Playwright: Harvey Fierstein

• Directors: Drew McOnie

• Cast: Matthew Needham, Daisy Boulton, Dino Fetscher, Rish Shah, Jay Lycurgo, Bernice Stegers

The Turbine Theatre’s inaugural season opens with Torch Song, a new revival of Harvey Fierstein’s dizzyingly funny and deeply touching landmark play, directed by Olivier Award-winning Drew McOnie. The groundbreaking and Tony Award-winning story of drag queen Arnold Beckoff and his quest for true love in 1970s Manhattan is a hilarious and heart breaking portrait of love, loss, sexual identity and the deep longing for family approval that drives us all forward, and drives us all crazy.

HOW LOVE IS SPELT

• Theatre: Southwark Playhouse

• First Preview: September 4, 2019

• Opening: September 6, 2019

• Playwright: Chloe Moss

• Directors: Charlotte Peters

• Cast: Nigel Boyle, Michelle Collins, Duncan Moore, Yana Penrose, Larner Wallace Taylor

Peta is new in town and ready for whatever London has to throw at her. She’s looking for romance, for friendship, for exciting people to lead her on big adventures. But being an independent woman in the new millennium isn’t easy, especially when there’s a constant reminder of the life you’re trying to escape. With each new encounter, Peta flirts with what might have been, but has the journey to London put enough distance between her and her past? This is the first major revival of this fascinating and funny play from Susan Smith Blackburn Prize-winning playwright Chloe Moss

HEARTBEAT OF HOME

• Theatre: Piccadilly Theatre

• First Preview: September 4, 2019

• Opening: September 11, 2019

• Concept: John McColgan

• Director: John McColgan

Following sold out performances at the London Palladium, Heartbeat of Home is delighted to be returning to the West End this September. This heart–stopping tour de force features the dynamic vibrant components of traditional Irish, Latin, Hip-Hop, Afro-Cuban and Contemporary music and dance combined in a new and exciting fusion.

A DOLL'S HOUSE

• Theatre: Lyric Theatre Hammersmith

• First Preview: September 6, 2019

• Opening: September 11, 2019

• Playwright: Henrik Ibsen, in a new adaptation by Tanika Gupta

• Director: Rachel O'Riordan

• Cast: Anjana Vasan, Arindier Sadhra, Assad Zaman, Colin Tierney, Elliot Cowan, Tripti Tripuraneni

Tanika Gupta reimagines Ibsen’s classic play of gender politics through the lens of British colonialism, offering a bold, female perspective exploring themes of ownership and race. Rachel O’Riordan makes her directorial debut as Artistic Director of the Lyric, in a production that gives new urgency to the forces that drive our heroine to choose between society’s expectations and her own identity.

PRELUDES

• Theatre: Southwark Playhouse

• First Preview: September 6, 2019

• Opening: September 11, 2019

• Book, Music, Lyrics and Orchestrations: Dave Malloy

• Director: Alex Sutton

• Cast: Rebecca Caine, Norton James, Georgia Louise, Tom Noyes, Keith Ramsay, Tim Walton

Based on a true story of Rachmaninoff’s sessions of hypnotherapy, Preludes is an extraordinary new musical by three-time Tony Award-nominee Dave Malloy. It examines the crippling debilitation and harm the world can do to people, and how the dramatic and musical process can be used as therapy to restore them back into the fullest of creative lives. Using live piano and electronics, Malloy uses a hybrid of his own and Rachmaninoff’s compositions to create a dream-like world that takes us to the darkest recesses of Rachmaninoff’s mind.

FAME THE MUSICAL

• Theatre: Peacock Theatre

• Opening: September 11, 2019

• Book: David De Silva

• Music: Steve Margoshes

• Lyrics: Jacques Levy

• Director: Nick Winston

• Cast: Keith Jack, Mica Paris, Jorgie Porter

Remember the name! The show that’s gonna live forever, Fame The Musical returns to London’s Peacock Theatre with its triumphant 30th anniversary tour production. Based on the 1980 pop culture film phenomenon, Fame follows the lives of students at New York’s High School For The Performing Arts. Navigating their way through the highs and lows, the romances and the heartbreaks and the ultimate elation of a performer’s life, the students strive for stardom.

THE KING OF HELL'S PALACE

• Theatre: Hampstead Theatre

• First Preview: September 5, 2019

• Opening: September 12, 2019

• Playwright: Frances Ya-Chu Cowhig

• Directors: Michael Boyd

• Cast: Aidan Cheng, Celeste Den, Tuyen Do, Christopher Goh, Togo Igawa, Incent Lai, Kok-Hwa Lie, Millecent Wong

Henan Province, 1992. China is laying the foundations for global wealth and power - business is booming. Yin-Yin, a young Ministry of Health official, finds herself recruited into a new and unusual trade that boasts infinite stock and infinite demand. But amidst the hype and the soaring profits, she rapidly uncovers an unimaginable secret that will test to the limit her loyalties to her profession, to her family and to her country… Frances Ya-Chu Cowhig’s blazing new thriller is based on the true story of a whistleblowing heroine and her extraordinary mission to expose a cover-up of epic proportions.

SHIDA

• Theatre: The Vaults

• First Preview: September 11, 2019

• Opening: September 13, 2019

• Book, Music and Lyrics: Jeannette Bayardelle

• Directors: Andy Sandberg

• Cast: Jeannette Bayardelle

Following a critically acclaimed run in New York, Jeannette Bayardelle brings her astonishing and heartbreaking musical Shida to The Vaults this autumn for a strictly limited season. Set to a soulfully contagious score of rock, jazz, R&B, and gospel music, Shida is based on the true story of a young African-American girl who aspires to become a writer, tracing the ups and downs of her family, friendships, and love life – from the double-dutch court at St. Mary’s Catholic School in the Bronx to a scholarship at NYU. Her dreams become sidetracked by hardship and loss until her faith and those closest to her combine to restore Shida’s hope and give her a second chance. Shida is a tour-de-force for Jeannette Bayardelle, who takes us through Shida’s powerful, funny, and inspirational story.

THE LIFE I LEAD

• Theatre: Wyndham's Theatre

• Opening: September 16, 2019

• Playwright: James Kettle

• Directors: Selina Cadell and Didi Hopkins

• Cast: Miles Jupp

Best remembered for playing Mr Banks in Disney's classic film Mary Poppins, David Tomlinson was renowned for playing the classic English gent, forthright, proper, and a loveable fool. His meeting with Walt Disney came to encapsulate his incredible life full of adventure and heartbreak. The man who portrayed one of cinema's most famous patriarchs was defined by his relationship with his own father - a remote eccentric, who was hiding an extraordinary tragicomic secret.

BIG THE MUSICAL

• Theatre: Dominion Theatre

• First Preview: September 6, 2019

• Opening: September 17, 2019

• Book: John Weidman

• Music: David Shire

• Lyrics: Richard Maltby Jr.

• Director: Morgan Young

• Cast: Jay McGuiness, Wendi Peters, Kimberly Walsh, Matthew Kelly, Lori Haley Fox, Edward Handoll, Harrison Dadswell, Jamie O'Connor, Jake Simon, Jobe Hart, Austen Phelan, Theo Wilkinson, Charlie Bull, Colin Burnicle, Christie-Lee Crosson, Vicki Davids, Alex Fobbester, Leanne Garretty, Stuart Hickey, Matt Holland, Tash Holway, Ross McLaren, Richard Murphy, Eddie Myles, Katharine Pearson, Anton Fosh, Gemma Fuller, Gary Murphy and Katy Osborne.

Something Big is happening at the Dominion Theatre this autumn. The family favourite Tom Hanks film is hitting the West End stage as a musical, starring The Wanted’s Jay McGuiness! Revisiting the hilarious and heart-warming story of a boy who magically becomes an adult overnight – bringing childlike innocence and imagination to the world of business – Big The Musical tickets are sure to be in huge demand, as the show makes its West End premiere.

FAITH, HOPE AND CHARITY

• Theatre: National Theatre- Dorfman

• First Preview: September 9, 2019

• Opening: September 17, 2019

• Playwright: Alexander Zeldin

• Director: Alexander Zeldin

• Cast: Nick Holder, Dayo Koleosho, Susan Lynch, Cecilia Noble, Bobby Stallwood, Hind Swareldahab, Alan Williams

In a run-down community hall on the edge of town, a woman has been cooking lunch for those in need. A choir is starting up, run by a volunteer who’s looking for a new beginning. A mother is seeking help in her fight to keep her young daughter from being taken into care. An older man sits silently in the corner, the first to arrive, the last to leave. Outside the rain is falling. Faith, Hope and Charity is the culmination of a trilogy that began with Beyond Caring and followed by LOVE. Alexander Zeldin’s new play promises to be another uncompromising theatrical experience that goes to the heart of our uncertain times.

BLACK CHIFFON

• Theatre: Park Theatre

• First Preview: September 18, 2019

• Opening: September 19, 2019

• Playwright: Lesley Storm

• Director: Clive Brill

• Cast: Abigail Cruttenden, Eva Feiler Ian Kelly, Nicholas Murchie, Yvonne Newman, Jack Staddon, Jemima Watling

Mrs Alicia Christie maintains a beautiful home, with a clever husband and devoted children. This surely makes her an upstanding society woman... What would you do to protect your family? Would you lie? Would you pretend to be a completely different person to the one everyone knows? Would you forsake all your beliefs? Would you go to jail? One woman. One crime. One decision.

IAN MCKELLEN ON STAGE

• Theatre: Harold Pinter Theatre

• Opening: September 20, 2019

• Director: Sean Mathias

• Cast: Ian McKellen

Don’t miss this chance to spend time with Ian McKellen On Stage, as he talks Tolkien, Shakespeare, Others… and YOU! To celebrate his 80th Birthday, Ian has been touring the UK playing 80 of his favourite theatres, all to raise money for British Theatre. Now, Ian completes his epic journey by returning to the West End for a strictly limited run of the show that has been loved by audiences young and old, all around the country. From Gandalf to Lear, Widow Twankey to Richard III, join Ian as he revisits an incredible career of over 50 years of stage and screen, with a nod to his most iconic and beloved roles in this intimate performance. Watch as he brings these well-known characters to life performing short scenes, and listen to never-before heard anecdotes of a life in showbusiness.

TWO LADIES

• Theatre: Bridge Theatre

• First Preview: September 14, 2019

• Opening: September 25, 2019

• Playwright: Nancy Harris

• Director: Nicholas Hytner

• Cast: Zoë Wanamaker, Zrinka Cvitešić, Lorna Brown, Raghad Chaar Yoli Fuller

As their husbands clash over an international crisis, the first ladies of France and America find themselves alone together in a side room. Friends or enemies? When the stakes are so high, can they trust each other? Can they trust their husbands? Zoë Wanamaker is re-united with director Nicholas Hytner for her Bridge debut and Zrinka Cvitešić returns to the London stage after her Olivier award-winning performance in Once.

GLASS. KILL. BLUEBEARD.IMP

• Theatre: Royal Court Theatre- Jerwood Theatre Downstairs

• First Preview: September 18, 2019

• Opening: September 25, 2019

• Playwright: Caryl Churchill

• Director: James Macdonald

• Cast: Kwabena Ansah, Caelan Edie, Deborah Findlay, Louisa Harland, Toby Jones, Patrick McNamee, Tom Mothersdale, Rebekah Murrell, Sarah Niles, Leo Rait, Sule Rimi

A girl made of glass. Gods and murders. A serial killer’s friends. And a secret in a bottle. Four stories by Caryl Churchill.

MOTHER OF HIM

• Theatre: Park Theatre

• First Preview: September 18, 2019

• Opening: September 24, 2019

• Playwright: Evan Placey

• Director: Max Lindsay

• Cast: Tracy-Ann Oberman

Brenda, a single Jewish mother (Tracy-Ann Oberman) tries to manage her professional life whilst ushering youngest son, Jason, off to school. His elder brother remains asleep upstairs. This could be a day like any other, if older brother Matthew wasn't under house arrest. Pursued by the media and tormented by guilt, Brenda tries to to hold her family together as the world is set to tear them apart. Based on a true story, Evan Placey’s powerful and provocative drama questions what it takes for for a mother to stop loving her son.

BLOOD WEDDING

• Theatre: The Young Vic

• First Preview: September 19, 2019

• Opening: September 25, 2019

• Playwright: Federico García Lorca, adapted by Marina Carr

• Director: Yaël Farber

• Cast: Bríd Brennan, Scarlett Brookes, Gavin Drea, Aoife Duffin, Annie Firbank, Olwen Fouéré, Roger Jean Nsengiyumva, Faaiz Mbelizi, Steffan Rhodri, Thalissa Teixeira, David Walmsley

What do you do when the day that’s supposed to be the happiest of your life becomes a living nightmare? A repressed, passionate love affair rears its head on the day two young people tie the knot. What is done cannot be undone. Multiple award-winning director Yaël Farber, brings Federico García Lorca's most famous tragedy Blood Wedding to the Young Vic in a new version by Marina Carr.

OUR LADY OF KIBEHO

• Theatre: Theatre Royal Stratford East

• First Preview: September 25, 2019

• Opening: September 28, 2019

• Playwright: Katori Hall

• Director: James Dacre

• Cast: Michelle Asante, Aretha Ayeh, Michaela Blackburn, Pérola Congo, Ewart James Walters, Pepter Lunkuse, Michael Mears, Taz Munya, Rima Nsubuga, Ery Nzaramba, Liyah Summers, Leo Wringer, Mitchell Zhangazha.

In 1981 at Kibeho College in Rwanda, a young girl claimed to have seen a vision of the Virgin Mary who warned her of the unimaginable: Rwanda becoming hell on earth. She was ignored by her friends and scolded by her school but then another student saw the vision, and another, and the impossible appeared to be true. Giving a haunting insight into the extraordinary true events that captured the world’s attention, this vibrantly theatrical meditation on faith, doubt and miracles is the latest work from Olivier Award-winning writer Katori Hall.

THE WATSONS

• Theatre: Menier Chocolate Factory

• First Preview: September 20, 2019

• Opening: September 30, 2019

• Playwright: Laura Wade, adapted from the unfinished novel by Jane Austen

• Director: Samuel West

• Cast: Sam Alexander, Sally Bankes, Joe Bannister, Jane Booker, Elaine Claxton, Tim Delap, Sophie Duval, Louise Ford, John Wilson Goddard, Grace Molony, Elander Moore, Paksie Vernon, Cat White, Laurence Ubong Williams, Rhianna McGreevy, Isaac Forward, Sonny Fowler, Teddy Probets

The Watsons is making its London premier at the Menier Chocolate Factory after a sell-out season at the Chichester Festival Theatre last year. What happens when the writer loses the plot? Emma Watson is nineteen and new in town. She’s been cut off by her rich aunt and dumped back in the family home. Emma and her sisters must marry, fast. If not, they face poverty, spinsterhood, or worse: an eternity with their boorish brother and his awful wife. Luckily there are plenty of potential suitors to dance with, from flirtatious Tom Musgrave to castle-owning Lord Osborne, who’s as awkward as he is rich. So far so familiar. But there’s a problem: Jane Austen didn’t finish the story. Who will write Emma’s happy ending now? Based on her incomplete novel, this sparklingly witty play looks under the bonnet of Jane Austen and asks: what can characters do when their author abandons them?

NOISES OFF

• Theatre: Garrick Theatre

• First Preview: September 217 2019

• Opening: TBA

• Playwright: Michael Frayn

• Director: Jeremy Herrin

• Cast: Lloyd Owen, Daniel Rigby, Simon Rouse, Meera Syal

Michael Frayn's hilarious comedy Noises Off returns to the West End as Jeremy Herrin's side-splitting revival transfers to the West End from the Lyric Hammersmith, where it premiered in 1982. Set during the rehearsals, backstage during a performance, and then during a calamitous show, Noises Off chronicles the hilarious slapstick capers of a touring cast of a farcical fictitious play, Nothing On. As the cast get closer during the course of the tour, scandal and affair pushes them to breaking point, which boils over and spills onto the stage.

'MASTER HAROLD'...AND THE BOYS

• Theatre: National Theatre- Lyttelton

• First Preview: September 21, 2019

• Opening: October 1, 2019

• Playwright: Athol Fugard

• Director: Roy Alexander Weise

• Cast: Hammed Animashaun, Anson Boon, Lucian Msamati

1950. Apartheid South Africa. St George's Park Tea Room, Port Elizabeth. On a long rainy afternoon, employees Sam and Willie practice their steps for the finals of the ballroom dancing championship. Hally arrives from school to hide out in his parents’ tea room. These two men have been unlikely best friends to Hally his whole life. But it is apartheid era South Africa: he’s Master Harold, and they are the boys. Tony Award-winning playwright Athol Fugard’s semi-autobiographical and blistering masterwork explores the nature of friendship, and the ways people are capable of hurting even those they love.

EITHER

• Theatre: Hampstead Theatre- Downstairs

• First Preview: September 19, 2019

• Opening: October 2, 2019

• Playwright: Ruby Thomas

• Director: Guy Jones

• Cast: Gabriel Akuwudike, Patrick Knowles, Isabella Laughland, Bianca Stephens, Lizzy Watts, Tilda Wickham

Funny, smart and sexy, Hampstead Theatre presents the world premiere of Ruby Thomas’ debut play that probes our romantic choices in life and explores the human need to connect and be loved - regardless of the ramifications. A young, loved-up couple are surrounded by life’s infinite possibilities and temptations. And at a time in their lives where they have little responsibility, they’re determined to live this chapter as fully and spontaneously as possible. But in their pursuit to enjoy all that life has to offer, should every opportunity that comes their way be taken?

A DAY IN THE DEATH OF JOE EGG

• Theatre: Trafalgar Studios 1

• First Preview: September 21, 2019

• Opening: October 2, 2019

• Playwright: Peter Nichols

• Director: Simon Evans

• Cast: Claire Skinner, Toby Stephens, Patricia Hodge

Toby Stephens and Claire Skinner make their long-awaited returns to the West End stage in Peter Nichols' frank and moving masterpiece A Day in the Death of Joe Egg. Written and set in the 1960s, Joe Egg was one of the ground-breaking plays for a generation, and the issues faced by two parents in this hilarious and heart-breaking play still resonate with audiences today. Now this startlingly funny, celebrated play returns to the West End for a limited season.

THE WOLF OF WALL STREET: THE IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE

• Theatre: Stratton Oakmont

• First Preview: September 5, 2019

• Opening: October 4, 2019

• Playwright: Alexander Wright

• Director: Alexander Wright

• Cast: Oliver TIlney, Rhiannon Harper-Rafferty, James Bryant, Charlotte Brown, Caroline Colomei, Ivy Corbin, Alan Devally, Sam Donnelly, Fia Houston Hamilton, Samuel Hunt, Naiil Ishaq, Andrew Macbean, Olivia Marcus, Jack Matthew, Razak Osman, Gail Sixsmith

Jordan Belfort. Stock-market millionaire at 26. Federal convict at 36. By day he made thousands of dollars a minute. By night he spent it as fast as he could. See Jordan’s Icarus-like journey of power and excess in this heart-racing production, charting this extraordinary story over four floors of storytelling, circus and theatrical magic. Become a Master of the Universe with the brokers who broke Wall Street - or sign up to help the FBI take down some of the most notorious criminal entrepreneurs of our time. You’re either with him or you’re against him.

THE MAN IN THE WHITE SUIT

• Theatre: Wyndham's Theatre

• First Preview: September 26, 2019

• Opening: October 8, 2019

• Playwright: Sean Foley

• Director: Sean Foley

• Cast: Stephen Mangan, Kara Tointon, Sue Johnston, Richard Cordery, Richard Durden, Delroy Atkinson, Katie bernstein, Been Deery, Matthew Durkan, Rina Fatania, Oliver Kaderbhai, Eugene McCoy, Elliott Rennie, Katherine Toy

Stephen Mangan and Kara Tointon return to the West End to star in the world premiere of the classic Ealing comedy The Man in the White Suit, adapted and directed by Sean Foley. When Sidney Stratton (Stephen Mangan) invents a fabric that never gets dirty and never wears out, manufacturers and trades unions are terrified by the threat it poses to their industry and their jobs. Only Daphne (Kara Tointon) the mill owner’s daughter, shows Sidney any support as the bosses and workers chase the man in the white suit determined to destroy them both.

GHOST STORIES

• Theatre: Ambassadors Theatre

• First Preview: October 3, 2019

• Opening: October 9, 2019

• Playwright: Jeremy Dyson and Andy Nyman

• Director: Andy Nyman, Jeremy Dyson and Sean Holmes

• Cast: TBA

There’s something dark lurking in the theatre. Enter a nightmarish world, full of thrilling twists and turns, where all your deepest fears and disturbing thoughts are imagined live on stage. A fully sensory and electrifying encounter, Ghost Stories is the ultimate twisted love-letter to horror and an edge-of-your-seat theatrical experience like no other. Be it phantoms, poltergeists or simply a ‘bump in the night’, let’s play a game with fear. After exhilarating audiences across the world with record breaking, sell-out productions and a smash hit film, Andy Nyman and Jeremy Dyson’s worldwide cult phenomenon Ghost Stories is back to haunt the West End- and it’s more spine-tingling and fantastically terrifying than ever.

GROAN UPS

• Theatre: Vaudeville Theatre

• First Preview: September 20, 2019

• Opening: October 10, 2019

• Playwright: Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, Henry Shields

• Director: Kristy Patrick Ward

• Cast: Dave Hearn, Henry Lewis, Charlie Russell Jonathan Sayer, Henry Shields, Nancy Zamit, Bryony Corrigan

The creators of The Play That Goes Wrong and The Comedy About A Bank Robbery kick off a one-year residency at the Vaudeville Theatre with Groan Ups, a brand-new comedy all about growing up. Are we the same people at 30 as we were at 13? Does school life determine our future? Do we ever grow out of our school crush? Playing an unruly classroom of kids and anarchic high school teenag-ers, through to the aches and pains of adulthood, the original Mischief Theatre company are back in the West End with their first new play since 2016.

A HISTORY OF WATER IN THE MIDDLE EAST

• Theatre: Royal Court Theatre- Jerwood Theatre Upstairs

• First Preview: October 10, 2019

• Opening: October 14, 2019

• Playwright: Sabrina Mahfouz

• Director: Stef O'Driscoll

• Cast: Sabrina Mahfouz, David Mumeni, Kareem Samara, Laura Hanna

British Egyptian Sabrina Mahfouz grew up with ambitions of being a spy. She has two passports, speaks two languages and has a cultural understanding of two very different countries. But when it came to applying for MI6, it turned out she wasn’t quite British enough. So now she’s on her own intelligence mission – to explore who really holds the power in and over the Middle East. In a world long obsessed with access to oil, will water soon become the natural resource that dictates control, or has it been all along? Directed by Stef O’Driscoll, the production journeys across twelve different countries using theatre, poetry and music to share stories of women across the continent. From the British Imperialist ownership of natural resources, to the environmental urgency of the present, water has shaped lives, policies and fortunes – and it will shape all of our futures.

SOLARIS

• Theatre: Lyric Theatre Hammersmith

• First Preview: October 10, 2019

• Opening: October 14, 2019

• Playwright: David Greig, adapted from Stanislaw Lem's novel

• Director: Matthew Lutton

• Cast: Keegan Joyce, Jade Ogugua, Fode Simbo, Hugo Weaving

Sent from earth to investigate reports of abnormal activity on-board, Kris Kelvin arrives to find one crew member dead and two who are seeing things that cannot be explained. When her dead lover appears to her, it seems she too has fallen victim to the mystery of this strange planet. Should she return to reality, or is this her chance to turn back time? Have the crew been studying Solaris – or has it been studying them? This psychological thriller asks who we are when we’re forced to confront our deepest fears. David Greig adapts Stanisław Lem’s cult science fiction novel for the stage.

VASSA

• Theatre: Almeida Theatre

• First Preview: October 7, 2019

• Opening: October 15, 2019

• Playwright: Maxim Gorky, Adapted by Mike Bartlett

• Director: Tinuke Craig

• Cast: Samantha Bond, Alexandra Dowling, Arthur Hughes, Daniella Isaacs, Amber James, Danny Kirrane, Kayla Meikle, Cyril Nri, Lee Ross, Sophie Wu

It’s 8am and a revolt is underway. The father is dying. The son is spying. The wife is cheating. The uncle is stealing. The mother is scheming. The dynasty is crumbling. One house. One fortune. One victor. Tinuke Craig makes her Almeida debut with a new production of Maxim Gorky’s savagely funny play, adapted by multi award-winning playwright Mike Bartlett.

[BLANK]

• Theatre: Donmar Warehouse

• First Preview: October 11, 2019

• Opening: October 16, 2019

• Playwright: Alice Birch

• Director: Maria Aberg

• Cast: Ayesha Antoine, Shona Babayemi, Sophia Brown, Jackie Clune, GraceDoherty, Lucy Edkins, Zaris-Angel Hator, Zainab Hasan, Joanna Horton, Thusitha Jayasundera, Petra Letang, Leah Mondesir-Simmonds, Kate O'Flynn, Ashna Rabheru, Jemima Rooper, Taya Tower

She can’t stay awake. She sold drugs. She’s good at interrogations. She drinks in the mornings. She ate a rabbit. She smashed up a shop. She stabbed a man. She used a hammer. She had a baby. She can’t find her mother. She’s covered in blood and doesn’t know why. This striking play from Alice Birch takes a kaleidoscopic view of what happens when a woman goes to prison. This striking new play from Alice Birch, directed by Maria Aberg, takes a kaleidoscopic view of what happens when a woman goes to prison. [BLANK] receives its full-length premiere to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Clean Break, the leading theatre company working with women affected by the criminal justice system.

FAST

• Theatre: Park Theatre

• First Preview: October 15, 2019

• Opening: October 16, 2019

• Playwright: Kate Barton

• Director: Kate Valentine

• Cast: Caroline Lawrie

In a chilling parallel to our modern world of influencers peddling protein shakes and diet pills, Fast is the true story of ‘Dr’ Linda Hazzard who advocated a fasting cure that gripped the press and divided a nation. Complex, beguiling and utterly driven, was Hazzard vilified as a woman in a man’s world or were there darker forces at play?

THE GIRL WHO FELL

• Theatre: Trafalgar Studios 2

• First Preview: October 15, 2019

• Opening: October 17, 2019

• Playwright: Sarah Rutherford

• Director: TBA

• Cast: TBA

Sam’s dead at fifteen. It’s a social media thing. Or is someone to blame? Mother and chaplain Thea is battling the fallout from her daughter’s suicide. Sam misbehaved online, and Thea did something she will always regret. Blamed by herself and others, she embarks on a mission to comprehend what Sam went through and where, if anywhere, she is now. She’s joined by offbeat teen twins Lenny and Billie, plus Gil — a lost soul whose life collides with theirs in a way that will change everything. The most dangerous step towards understanding Sam’s death is right around the corner, and Thea’s awakening is not at all what she, or anyone, could imagine. The Girl who Fell is a poignant and darkly funny play about loss, guilt and Snapchat fromSarah Rutherford, former Writer in Residence at Park Theatre and writer of the sell-out hit Adult Supervision.

for all the women who thought they were Mad

• Theatre: Hackney Showroom at Stoke Newington Town Hall

• First Preview: October 14, 2019

• Opening: October 21, 2019

• Playwright: Zawe Ashton

• Director: Joe McInnes

• Cast: TBA

for all the women who thought they were Mad is an urgent piece of theatre examining the miriad of forces that collide and conspire against women of colour living in contemporary Britain today.

TRANSLATIONS

• Theatre: National Theatre- Olivier Theatre

• First Preview: October 15, 2019

• Opening: October 21, 2019

• Playwright: Brian Friel

• Director: Ian Rickson

• Cast: Dermot Crowley, Fra Fee, Ciarán Hinds, Seamus O'Hara, Judith Roddy, Rufus Wright

Following a sold-out run in 2018, Ian Rickson’s production of Brian Friel's masterpiece returns. Ciarán Hinds reprises his critically acclaimed role of patriarch and schoolmaster, Hugh, whose livelihood and culture are at risk. Brian Friel’s modern classic is a powerful account of nationhood, which sees the turbulent relationship between England and Ireland play out in one quiet community.

LUNGS

• Theatre: The Old Vic

• First Preview: October 14, 2019

• Opening: October 22, 2019

• Playwright: Duncan Macmillan

• Director: Matthew Warchus

• Cast: Claire Foy, Matt Smith

The ice caps are melting, there’s overpopulation, political unrest; everything’s going to hell in a handcart – why on earth would someone bring a baby into this world? Directed by Matthew Warchus, Claire Foy and Matt Smith make their Old Vic debuts in Duncan Macmillan’s hilarious emotional rollercoaster of a play, as a couple wrestle with our planet’s biggest dilemmas.

AFTERGLOW

• Theatre: Waterloo East Theater

• First Preview: October 17, 2019

• Opening: October 22, 2019

• Playwright: S. Asher Gelman

• Director: Steven Kunis

• Cast: TBA

After it's sold-out run at Southwark Playhouse, Afterglow transfers to Waterloo East Theatre for a limited season. Josh and Alex are in an open married relationship. But after young Darius shares their bed for a night, a new intimate connection begins to form, and all three men must search for one another’s notions of love, intimacy, and commitment. Will their search for passion and intimacy come as easily as their freedom to play around?

BOTTICELLI IN THE FIRE

• Theatre: Hampstead Theatre

• First Preview: October 18, 2019

• Opening: October 24, 2019

• Playwright: Jordan Tannahill

• Director: Blanche McIntyre

• Cast: TBA

Florence, circa 1482. Playboy Sandro Botticelli has it all: talent, fame, good looks. He also has the ear - and the wife - of Lorenzo de Medici, as well as the Renaissance’s hottest young apprentice, Leonardo. But whilst he is at work on his breakthrough commission, ‘The Birth of Venus’, Botticelli’s devotion to pleasure and beauty is put to the ultimate test. As plague and dissent sweep through the city, the charismatic friar Girolamo Savonarola starts to stoke the fires against the liberal elite. Botticelli finds the life he knows breaking terrifyingly apart, forcing him to choose between love and survival. Jordan Tannahill’s hot-blooded and seductive reimagining of Renaissance Italy questions how much of ourselves we are willing to sacrifice when society comes off the rails.

ON BEAR RIDGE

• Theatre: Royal Court Theatre- Jerwood Theatre Downstairs

• First Preview: October 24, 2019

• Opening: October 28, 2019

• Playwright: Ed Thomas

• Directors: Ed Thomas and Vicky Featherston

• Cast: Rakie Ayola, Jason Hughes, Rhys Ifans, Sion Daniel Young

In a lost village, blurred by redrawn borders, hidden under a crumb on the map, Bear Ridge Stores still stands. After a hundred years, the family butchers and grocers – a place for odds and ends, contraband goods, and the last petrol pump for 30 miles – is now silent. But owners John Daniel and Noni are not leaving. They are defiantly drinking the remaining whiskey and remembering good times, when everyone was on the same side and the old language shone. Outside in the dark, a figure is making their way towards them. A semi-autobiographical story about the places we leave behind, the indelible marks they make on us, and the unreliable memories we hold onto.

AS YOU LIKE IT

• Theatre: Barbican Theatre

• First Preview: October 26, 2019

• Opening: October 29, 2019

• Playwright: William Shakespeare

• Directors: Kymberly Sykes

• Cast: David Ajao, Charlotte Arrowsmith, Patrick Brennan, Graeme Brookes, Antony Byrne, Richard Clews, Tom Dawze, Amelia Donkor, Laura Elsworthy, Sandy Grierson, Emily Johnstone, Karina Jones, Alex Jones, Sophie Khan Levy, Lucy Phelps, Sophie Stanton, Aaron Thiara, Leo Wan

Turning the classic Shakespearean tale – and giving it a modern twist – is Kimberley Sykes’ playful and imaginative take on As You Like It by the Royal Shakespeare Company. All the world really is a stage with this production, which combines physical comedy, music, puppetry and storytelling, to entice the audience right to the heart of the action.

THE ANTIPODES

• Theatre: National Theatre- Dorfman Theatre

• First Preview: October 21, 2019

• Opening: October 30, 2019

• Playwright: Annie Baker

• Director: Annie Baker

• Cast: Matt Bardock, Arthur Darvill, Imogen Doel, Hadley Fraser, Conleth Hill, Sinéad Matthews, Stuart McQuarrie, Bill Milner

Following acclaimed runs of The Flick and John, Pulitzer Prize-winner Annie Baker returns to the National Theatre with her latest extraordinary play. Their phones switched off, a group of peope sit around a table telling, categorising and theorising stories. This is a world that is both familiar and fantastical. Their real purpose is never quite clear, but they continue on, searching for the monstrous. Part satire, part sacred rite, The Antipodesasks what value stories have for a world in crisis.

IN A WORD

• Theatre: Young Vic- The Clare

• First Preview: October 23, 2019

• Opening: October 30, 2019

• Playwright: Lauren Yee

• Director: Dadiow Lin

• Cast: TBA

Today is the two-year anniversary of Fiona’s son’s disappearance, and still nothing makes sense to her. Not her blasé husband, the incompetent detective, nor the neighbourhood kidnapper who keeps introducing himself in the checkout line. As Fiona delves back into her memories of that fateful day, to uncover that crucial missing piece, grief and comedy collide, and ordinary turns of phrase take on dangerous new meanings.

SHOOK

• Theatre: Southwark Playhouse

• First Preview: October 30, 2019

• Opening: November 1, 2019

• Playwright: Samuel Bailey

• Director: TBA

• Cast: TBA

Instead of GCSEs, Cain, Riyad and Jonjo got sentences. Locked up in a young offenders’ institution, they trade sweets, chat shit, kill time – and await fatherhood. Grace’s job is to turn these teenagers into parents, ready to take charge of their futures. But can they grow up quickly enough to escape the system? Winner of the 2019 Papatango New Writing Prize from 1406 entries, Samuel Bailey’s debut full production tenderly and honestly examines the young men society shuts away.

DEATH OF A SALESMAN

• Theatre: Piccadilly Theatre

• First Preview: October 24, 2019

• Opening: November 4, 2019

• Playwright: Arthur Miller

• Directors: Marianne Elliott and Miranda Cromwell

• Cast: Wendell Pierce, Sharon D. Clarke

Following a sold out run at the Young Vic theatre, the smash hit, critically acclaimed production of Death of a Salesman transfers to the Piccadilly Theatre for 10 weeks only. Following her recent award-winning successes on Company and Angels in America, Marianne Elliott co-directs Death of a Salesman with Miranda Cromwell, who worked as Associate Director on both shows. Together, they bring a unique vision to one of the greatest plays of the twentieth century, seen through the eyes of an African-American family.

SYDNEY & THE OLD GIRL

• Theatre: Park Theatre

• First Preview: October 31, 2019

• Opening: November 5, 2019

• Playwright: Eugene O'Hare

• Director: Phillip Breen

• Cast: Miriam Margolyes, Mark Hadfield

Following the sell-out hit Madame Rubinstein in 2017, Miriam Margolyes returns to Park Theatre in the World Premiere black comedy Sydney & The Old Girl. Nell and Sydney Stock are at war - and it's mutually assured destruction. After 50 years cooped up in the same shabby East London house where ghosts of a hard life still linger, the points scored in never ending arguments continue to bind the pair together. And then, there is the not so simple matter of the inheritance… As the twisted game between mother and son reaches breaking point, Irish care worker Marion Fee finds herself an unwitting pawn, played from both sides. Nell will stop at nothing for her bitter triumph over Sydney - but he has his own plans on how to end this once and for all.

THE TAMING OF THE SHREW

• Theatre: Barbican Theatre

• First Preview: November 5, 2019

• Opening: November 7, 2019

• Playwright: William Shakespeare

• Director: Justin Audibert

• Cast: Joseph Arkley, Charlotte Arrowsmith, Hannah Azuonye, Melody Brown, Richard Clews, James Cooney, Amelia Donkor, Laura Elsworthy, Amanda Harris, Emily Johnstone, Alex Jones, Alexander Mushore, Michael Patrick, Claire Price, Sophie Stanton, Aaron Thiara, Amy Trigg, Leo Wan

The Royal Shakespeare Company’s unique interpretation of The Taming Of The Shrew turns Shakespeare’s battle of the sexes on its head; this is the 1590s with women in charge. Reimagined by Justin Audibert, The Taming Of The Shrew sees Baptista Minola seeking to marry off her two sons: the sweet-tempered Bianco, and the rebellious Katherine. But an explosive courtship is soon in the offing, and Shakespeare’s witty portrayal of hierarchy and power unfolds like you’ve never seen it before. The show cites Naomi Alderman’s novel The Power as inspiration, and is directed by Audibert, transporting the tale to a matriarchal world resplendent with sumptuous Elizabethan costumes.

MARY POPPINS

• Theatre: Prince Edward Theatre

• First Preview: October 23, 2019

• Opening: November 13, 2019

• Book: Julian Fellows

• Music and Lyrics: Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman; Additional new songs by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe

• Director: Richard Eyre, Co-direction by Matthew Bourne

• Cast: Zizi Strallen, Charlie Stemp, Petula Clark, Joseph Millson, Amy Griffiths, Claire Moore, Claire Machin, Jack North, Barry James

Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's acclaimed stage musical of Mary Poppins has delighted audiences around the world since its world premiere in 2004, and is set to return to the West End at the Prince Edward Theatre in 2019. Featuring music and lyrics by the Sherman Brothers, with additional music and lyrics by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe, it is based on the much loved children's books by P. L. Travers and the 1964 Disney film of the same name. Julian Fellowes' book blends the original stories with the much loved film to create a new and iconic stage adventure.

UNKNOWN RIVERS

• Theatre: Hampstead Theatre- Downstairs

• First Preview: October 31, 2019

• Opening: November 13, 2019

• Playwright: Chinonyerem Odimba

• Director: Daniel Bailey

• Cast: TBA

Since her ordeal five years ago, nineteen-year-old Nene rarely leaves home. Secure within her mum’s embrace, Nene now keeps the outside world securely on the other side of her bedroom window. But weekly visits from her best friend Lea start to fill the void and on one unexpected day, when she is finally beyond the walls of her sanctuary with her vibrant, funny, and spirited girlfriends, a long-forgotten spark is powerfully reignited in Nene, one which will change her direction forever… Chinonyerem Odimba’s poignant and life affirming new play is a testament to the extraordinary powers of female friendship - where there's turmoil, trauma and hardship, there’s also love, bravery and hope, making it possible to go with the flow… and live.

TOUCHING THE VOID

• Theatre: Duke of York's Theatre

• First Preview: November 09, 2019

• Opening: November 14, 2019

• Playwright: David Grieg, Adapted from the memoir by Joe Simpson

• Director: Tom Morris

• Cast: Fiona Hampton, Patrick McNamee, Josh Williams, Angus Yellowlees

Following its critically acclaimed, sold out World Premiere in 2018, Touching The Void transfers to the Duke of York’s Theatre for a strictly limited season beginning November 9. Directed by the award-winning Tom Morris and based on Joe Simpson's best-selling memoir, turned BAFTA-winning film, this extraordinary story charts Joe Simpson’s and Simon Yates’ struggle for survival on the perilous Siula Grande mountain in the Peruvian Andes. Life-affirming and often darkly funny, David Greig’s thrilling adaptation of Touching The Void takes the audience on an epic adventure that asks how far you’d be willing to go to survive.

MEASURE FOR MEASURE

• Theatre: Barbican Theatre

• First Preview: November 12, 2019

• Opening: November 14, 2019

• Playwright: William Shakespeare

• Director: Gregory Doran

• Cast: David Ajao, Joseph Arkley, Hannah Azuonye, Patrick Brennan, Melody Brown, Graeme Brookes, Antony Byrne, James Cooney, Tom Dawze, Sandy Grierson, Amanda Harris, Karina Jones, Sophie Khan Levy, Alexander Mushore, Michael Patrick, Lucy Phelps, Claire Price, Amy Trigg

The Royal Shakespeare Company’s Artistic Director, Gregory Doran, directs a new production of Measure For Measure – a play which has never felt more urgent. Measure For Measure centres on a novice nun, who becomes the love interest of a corrupt official. But her beliefs are soon compromised when the official offers to save her brother from execution… in return for sex. With no idea of where to turn for help, she becomes desperate. And when she threatens to expose him, he tells her that nobody would believe her. Written by Shakespeare in the early 1600s, Measure For Measure is a drama whose story and themes feel even more pertinent today.

STRAY DOGS

• Theatre: Park Theatre

• First Preview: November 13, 2019

• Opening: November 15, 2019

• Playwright: Olivia Olsen

• Director: Robin Herford

• Cast: TBA

Anna Akhmatova, the most celebrated poet of her generation, has lost her first husband to the purges and her son to state prison, where he awaits execution. Now, Stalin, the tyrant responsible for the murder of everyone close to her, wants a favour… Based on true events, Stray Dogs depicts the story of one of the most extraordinary women of the 20th century, as she must choose between her duty to her son, her country, her art and herself. This urgent and relevant play explores the nature of tyranny and how it affects both the political landscape of the past and the present.

THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE

• Theatre: Bridge Theatre

• First Preview: November 9, 2019

• Opening: November 18, 2019

• Playwright: Conceived by Saly Cookson, Adapted by Adam Peck from the book by C.S. Lewis.

• Director: Sally Cookson

• Cast: TBA

The London Theatre Company by special arrangement with Elliott & Harper Productions and Catherine Schreiber, presents the much-celebrated Leeds Playhouse production of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe. Step through the wardrobe this winter into the magical kingdom of Narnia for the most mystical of adventures in a faraway land. Join Lucy, Edmund, Susan and Peter as they wave goodbye to wartime Britain and say hello to a talking Faun, an unforgettable Lion and the coldest, cruellest White Witch.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

• Theatre: Noël Coward Theatre

• First Preview: October 29, 2019

• Opening: November 19, 2019

• Book: Steven Levenson

• Music: Justin Paul

• Lyrics: Benj Pasek

• Director: Michael Greif

• Cast: TBA

A heart-warming story of acceptance and love, the multi-Tony Award-winning Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen is coming to the West End’s Noël Coward Theatre. Nothing was meant to happen the way it did for Evan. Unable to connect with those around him, he continues to struggle to find a sense of purpose. But after the death of one of Evan’s classmates, he fabricates a letter and a lie that will grant him the chance to get the one thing he’s always wanted: a chance to finally fit in. Deeply personal and profound, Dear Evan Hansen is a new musical about life and the way we live it.

& JULIET

• Theatre: Shaftesbury Theatre

• First Preview: November 2, 2019

• Opening: November 20, 2019

• Music: Max Martin, with new arrangements by Bill Sherman

• Book: David West Read

• Director: Luke Sheppard

• Cast: Miriam-Teak Lee, Cassidy Janson, Oliver Tompsett, Arun Blair-Mangat, Melanie La Barrie , Jordan Luke Gage, Tim Mahendran, David Bedella, Jocasta Almgill, Josh Baker, Alishia-Marie Blake, Ivan De Freitas, Rhian Duncan, Danielle Fiamanya, Kieran Lai, Nathan Lorainey-Dineen, Jaye Marshall, Grace Mouat, Antoine Murray-Straughan, Kerri Norville, Christopher Parkinson, Dillon Scott-Lewis, Kirstie Skivington, Alex Tranter

& Juliet is the irreverent and fun-loving new West End musical that asks: what if Juliet’s famous ending was really just her beginning? What if she decided to choose her own fate? This is Juliet’s story now. So don’t tell her how it ends... Soaring with pop anthems including "...Baby One More Time", "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)"," Love Me Like You Do" and "Can’t Feel My Face", & Juliet is a riotous blast of fun and glorious music that proves when it comes to love, there’s always life after Romeo...

HENRY VI

• Theatre: Shakespeare's Globe- Sam Wanamaker Playhouse

• First Preview: November 5, 2019

• Opening: November 21, 2019

• Playwright: William Shakespeare

• Directors: Sean Holmes and Ilinca Radulian

• Cast: Sarah Amankwah, Philip Arditti, Nina Bowers, Jonathan Broadbent, Lephia Darko, Stefan Donnelly, Colin Hurley, Sophie Russell, Helen Schlesinger

An England divided under a weak leader spirals from political unrest to all-out civil war. Allegiances are sworn and murderous factions fight for power, but with only one crown for the taking, who will be left standing to lead the country? Experience the Wars of the Roses like never before in this dynamic production which sees all three parts of Shakespeare’s trilogy condensed into one epic event.

RICHARD III

• Theatre: Shakespeare's Globe- Sam Wanamaker Playhouse

• First Preview: November 13, 2019

• Opening: November 21, 2019

• Playwright: William Shakespeare

• Directors: Sean Holmes and Ilinca Radulian

• Cast: Sarah Amankwah, Philip Arditti, Nina Bowers, Jonathan Broadbent, Leaphia Darko, Steffan Donnelly, Colin Hurley, Sophie Russell, Helen Schlesinger

The battle scars from the Wars of the Roses are yet to heal but that’s not going to deter power-hungry Richard. The crown should be his and no one is going to stop him from getting it: not the King, his own wife, or the Princes in the Tower. Richard’s reign of terror is about to begin and Shakespeare’s monstrously charismatic villain wants you there for the ride.

CINDERELLA

• Theatre: Lyric Theatre Hammersmith

• First Preview: November 16, 2019

• Opening: November 23, 2019

• Playwright: Jude Christian

• Director: Tinuke Craig

• Cast: TBA

Those ugly step-sisters will have Cinders cleaning all year in preparation, so come along and help her scrub up for a well-deserved date with Prince Charming. Expect the usual Lyric twist on Wicked Stepmothers, Fairy Godmothers, glass slippers, pumpkins, mice and more. You shall go to the ball with this festive fairy tale treat. Word has it that if you leave it too late to book, you might turn into a pumpkin…

MY BRILLIANT FRIEND

• Theatre: National Theatre- Olivier Theatre

• First Preview: November 12, 2019

• Opening: November 26, 2019

• Playwright: April De Angelis, adapted from Elena Ferrante's Neapolitan Novels

• Director: Melly Still

• Cast: Justin Avoth, Adam Burton, Niamh Cusack, Martin Hyder, Cathryn McCormack, Victoria Moseley, Emily Mytton, Jonah Russell, Ira Mandela Siobhan, Badria Timimi, Emily Wachter, Toby Wharton

Based on the celebrated novels by Elena Ferrante – published in over 50 countries – My Brilliant Friend is an epic story of love, violence, ambition and self-destruction. Following a sold-out run at Rose Theatre Kingston, the acclaimed two-part adaptation by April De Angelis is reworked for the Olivier stage by Melly Still. Niamh Cusack and Catherine McCormack return to play Lenu and Lila

DICK WHITTINGTON

• Theatre: Theatre Royal Stratford East

• First Preview: November 23, 2019

• Opening: November 28, 2019

• Book: David Watson

• Music: Robert Hyman

• Lyrics: David Watson and Robert Hyman

• Director: John Haidar

• Cast: TBA

Join Dick Whittington and his cat on their awesome adventure to find fame and fortune in London. Expect our much loved mix of original songs, cracking jokes and a (huge) sprinkling of magic in London’s must-see pantomime.

AMÉLIE THE MUSICAL

• Theatre: The Other Palace

• First Preview: November 29, 2019

• Opening: TBA

• Book: Craig Lucas

• Music: Daniel Messé

• Lyrics: Nathan Tysen

• Director: Michael Fentiman

• Cast: Audrey Brisson, Chris Jared, Oliver Grant, Samuel Morgan-Grahame, Sioned Saunders, Johnson Willis, Caolan McCarthy, Faoileann Cunningham, Kate Robson-Stuart, Josh Sneesby, Jez Unwin, Rachel Dawson

Amélie The Musical, based on the much-loved, five-time Oscar nominated film, will transfer to the West End this Christmas following its current UK tour, and its sell-out season premiere at the Watermill in Newbury in April. Amélie is the story of an astonishing young woman who lives quietly in the world, but loudly in her mind. She secretly improvises small, but extraordinary acts of kindness that bring happiness to those around her. But when a chance at love comes her way, Amélie realises that to find her own contentment she’ll have to risk everything and say what’s in her heart. Although times are hard for dreamers, Amélie is someone to believe in…

THE SNAIL AND THE WHALE

• Theatre: Apollo Theatre

• First Preview: November 30, 2019

• Opening: December 1, 2019

• Director: Toby Mitchell

• Cast: TBA

Longing to see the world, a tiny sea snail hitches a lift on the tail of a great big, grey-blue humpback whale. Together they go on an amazing journey, brought vividly to life through live music, storytelling and lots of laughs – but when the whale gets beached, how will the snail save him?

THE BOYFRIEND

• Theatre: Menier Chocolate Factory

• First Preview: November 22, 2019

• Opening: December 3, 2019

• Book, Music and Lyrics: Sandy Wilson

• Director: Matthre White

• Cast: TBA

Flappers, tappers, and knee slappers bounce through the Riviera of the 1920's as two young aristocrats try to win each other's hearts by posing as members of the working class.

MIDNIGHT MOVIE

• Theatre: Royal Court Theatre- Jerwood Theatre Upstairs

• First Preview: November 27, 2019

• Opening: December 3, 2019

• Playwright: Eve Leigh

• Director: Rachel Bagshaw

• Cast: TBA

A girl fights for her life in a lift. New Window. A protest in Trafalgar Square. New Window. A naked man in a bathtub. New Window. Janelle Monae, dancing. The possibilities are endless. Even at 2am. That’s the thing about being Extremely Online: there’s no limit on where you can go. Directed by Rachel Bagshaw, the production will creatively combine Spoken English, BSL, captioning and audio description, and all shows will be performed in a relaxed environment. Midnight Movie will also be meeting an online audience each night, through the night.

THE RED SHOES

• Theatre: Sadler's Wells Theatre

• Opening: December 3, 2019

• Music: Bernard Herrmann

• Concept: Matthew Bourne, based on the film by Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger

• Director: Matthew Bourne

• Cast: Cordelia Braithwaite, Adam Cooper, Glenn Graham, Michela Meazza, Liam Mower, Dominic North, Ashley Shaw

A sell-out for its world premiere in 2016, Matthew Bourne’s triumphant adaptation of the legendary film returns to London, having won two Olivier Awards and dazzled audiences across the UK and the USA. The Red Shoes is a tale of obsession, possession and one girl's dream to be the greatest dancer in the world. Victoria Page lives to dance but her ambitions become a battleground between the two men who inspire her passion.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

• Theatre: The Old Vic

• Opening: November 23, 2019

• Opening: December 4, 2019

• Playwright: Jack Thorne, based on the book by Charles Dickens

• Director: Matthew Warchus

• Cast: Paterson Joseph

Matthew Warchus’ big-hearted, smash hit production of Charles Dickens’ immortal classic returns to The Old Vic, joyously adapted for the stage by Jack Thorne. The Old Vic’s A Christmas Carol fills the auditorium to the brim with mince pies, music and merriment. A unique staging immerses the audience in this uplifting story.

FAIRVIEW

• Theatre: The Young Vic

• First Preview: November 28, 2019

• Opening: December 5, 2019

• Playwright: Jackie Sibblies Drury

• Director: Nadia Latif

• Cast: TBA

Following a ground-breaking, sell-out run in New York, Jackie Sibblies Drury’s Fairview is an interrogation of our subtly destructive preconceptions. This radical examination of power is directed by Young Vic’s Genesis Fellow / Associate Director, Nadia Latif. It’s Grandma’s birthday and the Frasier family have gathered to celebrate. Beverly just wants everything to run smoothly, but Tyrone has missed his flight, Keisha is freaking out about college and Grandma has locked herself in the bathroom.

OI FROG AND FRIENDS!

• Theatre: Lyric Theatre

• First Preview: November 29, 2019

• Opening: December 5, 2019

• Book: Kes Gray and Jim Field

• Music: Luke Bateman

• Lyrics: Richy Hughes

• Director: Emma Earle

• Cast: TBA

Based on Kes Gray and Jim Field’s best-selling, beloved books, Oi Frog & Friends! is bounding into London’s Lyric Theatre. Are you sitting comfortably? It’s a new day at Sittingbottom school and Frog is looking for a place to sit, but Cat has other ideas and Dog is doing as he’s told. Little do any of them know that chaos is coming…

RAVENS: SPASSKY VS. FISCHER

• Theatre: Hampstead Theatre

• First Preview: November 29, 2019

• Opening: December 5, 2019

• Playwright: Tom Morton-Smith

• Director: Annabelle Comyn

• Cast: TBA

Reykjavik, 1972. All eyes are on Iceland ahead of ‘the Match of the Century’: Boris Spassky vs. Bobby Fischer. For the two contenders, the stakes have never been higher – the world title, unprecedented prize money, and stratospheric fame are all on the table. But as the Cold War begins to heat up, each side of the Atlantic spots a major opportunity to demonstrate superiority over the other. So why hasn’t America’s knight in shining armour shown up? And why won’t Russia’s grandmaster listen to orders? As the two superpowers prepare their opening gambits in a proxy battle of ideologies, with sport as the weapon of choice, both sides find themselves undermined by their pawns, who seem oddly unwilling to cooperate…Tom Morton-Smith’s gripping psychological thriller depicts a match that became a signature event of the Cold War, exploring how two very different individuals were co-opted to stand for contrasting political systems.

CYRANO DE BERGERAC

• Theatre: Playhouse Theatre

• First Preview: November 27, 2019

• Opening: December 6, 2019

• Playwright: Edmond Rostand, in a new adaptation by Martin Crimp

• Director: Jamie Lloyd

• Cast: James McAvoy

James McAvoy will star in a new production of Edmond Rostand’s Cyrano de Bergerac, freely adapted by Martin Crimp and directed by Jamie Lloyd, in November 2019.

PEPPA PIG'S BEST DAY EVER

• Theatre: Duke of York's Theatre

• First Preview: November 29, 2019

• Opening: December 6, 2019

• Playwright: Richard Lewis

• Music: Mani Svavarsson

• Director: Richard Lewis

• Cast: TBA

Peppa Pig is excited to be going on a special day out with George, Mummy Pig and Daddy Pig – it’s going to be her Best Day Ever, in this brand new Children’s show! Get ready for a road-trip full of fun adventures. From castles to caves, dragons to dinosaurs and ice-creams to muddy puddles – there is something for all of the family and their friends to enjoy, including Miss Rabbit, Mr Bull, Suzy Sheep, Gerald Giraffe and more!

THE SNOW QUEEN

• Theatre: Park Theatre

• First Preview: December 4 2019

• Opening: December 6, 2019

• Playwright: Charles Way, adapted from the story by Hans Christian Andersen

• Director: Abigal Andersen

• Cast: TBA

From the team who brought you last year’s Christmas family hit Peter Pan – Julie Clare Productions (with two Olivier Award-winning shows to their name) are delighted to be joining forces with Park Theatre to bring you Charles Way’s delightful adaptation of the Hans Christian Andersen classic. The sparkling Snow Queen is beckoning young and old to this glittering spectacle.

THREE SISTERS

• Theatre National Theatre- Lyttelton Theatre

• First Preview: December 3, 2019

• Opening: December 10, 2019

• Playwright: Anton Chekhov, in a new version by Inua Ellams

• Director: Nadia Fall

• Cast: Ronke Adekoluejo, Jude Akuwudike, ken Nwosu, Racheal Ofori, Sule Rimi, Natalie Simpson

Chekhov’s iconic characters are relocated to Nigeria in this bold new adaptation. Owerri, 1967, on the brink of the Biafran Civil War. Lolo, Nne Chukwu and Udo are grieving the loss of their father. Months before, two ruthless military coups plunged the country into chaos. Fuelled by foreign intervention, the conflict encroaches on their provincial village, and the sisters long to return to their former home in Lagos. Following his smash-hit Barber Shop Chronicles, Inua Ellams returns to the National Theatre with this heartbreaking retelling, directed by Nadia Fall.

THE OCEAN AT THE END OF THE LANE

• Theatre National Theatre- Dorfman Theatre

• First Preview: December 3, 2019

• Opening: December 11, 2019

• Playwright: Joel Horwood, based on the novel by Neil Gaiman

• Director: Katy Rudd

• Cast: Samuel Blenkin, Josie Walker

A modern myth from the brilliant imagination of Neil Gaiman, creator of Good Omens, the epic American Gods, Coraline, Stardust and the Sandman series. Returning to his childhood home, Alex finds himself standing beside the duck pond of the old Sussex farmhouse where he used to play. He’s transported to his 11th birthday, spring half term. When his dad was struggling to make ends meet and his friend Lettie claimed it wasn’t a pond, but an ocean… Plunged into a magical world, Alex and Lettie’s survival depends on their ability to reckon with dark, ancient forces that threaten to destroy everything around them. Adapted by Joel Horwood and directed by Katy Rudd, this adventure will excite, unsettle and thrill those brave enough to face its hidden depths.

A KIND OF PEOPLE

• Theatre: Royal Court Theatre- Jerwood Theatre Downstairs

• First Preview: December 5 2019

• Opening: December 11, 2019

• Playwright: Gurpreet Kaur Bhatti

• Director: TBA

• Cast: TBA

Friday night on the fringes of the city and someone’s having a party. It seems like a laugh, but not everyone’s having fun. Gary and Nicky have been together since school. Gary’s going for a promotion so he can get his family out of their council flat and give Nicky everything she deserves. Anjum and Mo are used to aiming for the best. And doing whatever it takes to get it. Gary’s sister Karen is more interested in having a life than fighting for any cause. Mark is just…always there. And Victoria, Victoria wants to dance with somebody… Gurpreet Kaur Bhatti‘s new play, set amidst a contemporary British community, asks how it’s possible to get on when the odds are stacked against you.

TEENAGE DICK

• Theatre: Donmar Warehouse

• First Preview: December 6, 2019

• Opening: December 11, 2019

• Playwright: Mike Lew

• Director:Michael Longhurst

• Cast: Daniel Monks

As winter formal gives way to glorious spring fling, Richard – the class loser – lusts for power at Roseland High. After years of torment due to his hemiplegia, Richard plots the ultimate rise in power: to become president of his senior class. But like all teenagers, and all despots, he is faced with the hardest question of all: is it better to be loved, or feared? Mike Lew’s darkly comic take on Shakespeare’s Richard III has its UK debut. Donmar Artistic Director Michael Longhurst directs a cast including Daniel Monks as Richard.

GOLDILOCKS AND THE THREE BEARS

• Theatre: London Palladium

• First Preview: December 7, 2019

• Opening: December 11, 2019

• Music: Gary Hind

• Director: Michael Harrison

• Cast: Matt Baker, Julian Clary, Paul O'Grady, Gary Wilmot, Paul Zerdin, Phil Hitchcock, The Skating Medini (Asia and Dylan Medini), Sascha Williams, Peter Pavlolv

Roll up, roll up, for all the fun of a spectacular, star-studded, London Palladium pantomime: it’s Goldilocks And The Three Bears! The fourth annual Palladium pantomime in a row sees Dame Betty Barnum and her daughter Goldilocks fighting to save their circus, which is under threat from an evil rival circus owner. Luckily for them, they’ve got some madcap circus friends to save their Big Top from ruin.

SWIVE [ELIZABETH]

• Theatre: Shakespeare's Globe- Sam Wanamaker Playhouse

• First Preview: December 6, 2019

• Opening: December 12, 2019

• Playwright: Ella Hickson

• Director: Natalie Abrahami

• Cast: TBA

Swive, a new play by award-winning writer Ella Hickson and directed by Natalie Abrahami interrogates the power of aesthetics in gaining and maintaining control in a patriarchy. The power of kings is never predicated on their appearance. In Swive, Hickson shines candlelight on the savage pressure that women are under to sell themselves on their least interesting quality. If beauty is the key to survival, how do you hold on to what time will take away?

MARTHA, JOSIE AND THE CHINESE ELVIS

• Theatre: Park Theatre

• First Preview: December 11, 2019

• Opening: December 13, 2019

• Playwright: Charlotte Jones

• Director: Robert Wolstenholme

• Cast: TBA

Josie’s tired. Tired of the Bolton winter. Tired of looking after daydreaming daughter Brenda. Tired of working as a dominatrix to make ends meet. Too tired to celebrate turning forty. But her favourite client Lionel insists on a birthday party and, knowing Josie’s a huge Elvis fan, invites a very special guest. Just as hips start swinging, somebody no-one expected arrives and skeletons come tumbling out of the closet… Writer of Humble Boy Charlotte Jones’ hilarious and heartfelt comedy about finding a place to fit in won the 1998 Pearson Best Play Award and, on its twenty-first anniversary, receives its first ever London production.

GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY

• Theatre: Gielgud Theatre

• First Preview: December 10, 2019

• Opening: December 16, 2019

• Playwright: Conor McPherson

• Music: Bob Dylan

• Director: Conor McPherson

• Cast: Colin Bates, Katie Brayben, Anna Jane Casey, David Ganly, Steffan Harri, Rachel John, Sidney Kean, Finbar Lynch, Donald Sage Mackay, Gloria Obianyo, Ferdy Roberts, Gemma Sutton, Shaq Taylor, Daniel Bailey, Nicholle Cherrie, Simon Gordon, David Haydn, Wendy Somerville, Alan Vicary

Conor McPherson’s critically acclaimed musical of hope, heartbreak and soul, incorporating classic songs from the catalogue of Bob Dylan, Girl From The North Country returns to the West End this Christmas. Having premiered to rapturous reception at The Old Vic in July 2017, before receiving a second West End run in 2018, Girl From The North Country is brought to life by glorious ensemble featuring soul-stirring solos. Its return to the West End comes before its official Broadway premiere in 2020.

BILLIONAIRE BOY

• Theatre: Bloomsbury Theatre

• First Preview: December 13, 2019

• Opening: December 19, 2019

• Playwright: David Walliams

• Music: Jak Poore

• Director: Neal Foster

• Cast: TBA

From the award-winning team behind Gangsta Granny and Awful Auntie comes Billionaire Boy, David Walliams’ story about the richest boy in the country! Joe Spud gets £100,000 a week in pocket money. Joe Spud has his own sports car. Joe Spud has two crocodiles as pets. And he’s also twelve years old! But cut off from the rest of his age group, Billionaire Boy sees Joe decide to start at the local comp – where life becomes a rollercoaster as he seeks out what money can’t buy!

MAGIC GOES WRONG

• Theatre: Vaudeville Theatre

• First Preview: December 14, 2019

• Opening: January 8, 2020

• Playwright: Penn & Teller, Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, Henry Shields

• Director: Adam Meggido

• Cast: Bryony Corrigan, Roxy Faridany, Dave Hearn, Henry Lewis, Henry Shields, Jonathan Sayer, Nancy Zamit, Natasha Culley, Laurence Pears, Sydney K Smith, Liv Spencer

Created with Magic legends Penn & Teller, Mischief Theatre conjure up an evening of grand illusion. In the next ‘Goes Wrong’ comedy to hit the West End, the original Mischief company play a hapless gang of magicians presenting a charity event. As the accidents spiral out of control, so does their fundraising target!

COMING CLEAN

• Theatre: Trafalgar Studios 2

• First Preview: January 8, 2020

• Opening: January 10, 2020

• Playwright: Kevin Elyot

• Director: TBA

• Cast: TBA

Following a critically-acclaimed, sell-out run, the smash-hit play by Kevin Elyot, writer of the landmark drama My Night With Reg, returns to Trafalgar Studios 2 in January for a strictly limited four week season. Tony and Greg seem to have love all figured out. They’re in a committed relationship but with room for a little more on the side whenever it takes their fancy. The only rule? Never sleep with the same man twice. When drop-dead gorgeous Robert walks into their lives, the fragile foundations of their sexual contract are thrown into jeopardy. Funny, fresh and packed with razor-sharp wit, Coming Clean questions the nature of fidelity and the limits of love.

SCENES WITH GIRLS

• Theatre: Royal Court Theatre- Jerwood Theatre Upstairs

• First Preview: January 15, 2020

• Opening: January 21, 2020

• Playwright: Miriam Battye

• Director: Lucy Morrison

• Cast: TBA

Tosh and Lou. 22 scenes. In a space they have created, using a language they have created, the two girls theorise. Other friends have come, got boyfriends and gone. So what. Tosh and Lou have each other. They’re not interested in becoming clichés. They’ll never be like the other girls. And Tosh is going to keep it that way. Miriam Battye developed Scenes with Girls whilst taking part in a Royal Court Writers’ Group. The production will be directed by Royal Court Associate Director Lucy Morrison.

THE GIFT

• Theatre: Theatre Royal Stratford East

• Opening: January 29, 2020

• Playwright: Janice Okoh

• Director: Dawn Walton

• Cast: TBA

An outrageous comedy drama about imperialism, cross-racial adoption, cultural appropriation and drinking tea. Brighton 1852. A day in the life of Sarah, an African girl, adopted by Queen Victoria and raised in the Queen’s circles. Today is the eve of her having to return to Africa but will she go? The Present. A day in the life of Sarah, a black middle-class woman staying in a Cheshire village with her husband and small child. They are paid a visit by well-meaning neighbours who have something to confess… The two Sarahs meet Queen Victoria for tea. This won’t be your regular tea party…

POET IN DA CORNER

• Theatre: Royal Court Theatre- Jerwood Theatre Downstairs

• Opening: January 30, 2020

• Playwright: Debris Stevenson, Jammz

• Director: Ola Ince

• Cast: TBA

Following it’s critically acclaimed premiere in 2018, this coming of age story inspired by Dizzee Rascal’s seminal album, returns for a limited run and a UK tour. In a strict Mormon household somewhere in the seam between East London and Essex, a girl is given Dizzee Rascal’s ground-breaking grime album Boy in da Corner by her best friend SS Vyper. Precisely 57 minutes and 21 seconds later, her life begins to change – from feeling muted by dyslexia to spitting the power of her words; from being conflicted about her sexuality to finding the freedom to explore; from feeling alone to being given the greatest gift by her closest friend. Step into a technicolour world where music, dance and spoken word collide, and discover how grime allowed Debris Stevenson to redefine herself.

ENDGAME/ ROUGH FOR THEATRE II

• Theatre: The Old Vic

• First Preview: January 27, 2020

• Opening: February 4, 2020

• Playwright: Samuel Beckett

• Director: Richard Jones

• Cast: Alan Cumming, Daniel Radcliffe

Nothing stirs outside. In a bare room, Hamm, an old, blind tyrant confined to a wheelchair, is locked in a stalemate with his servant Clov. Interrupted only by the nostalgic musings of Hamm’s ancient parents, this bleakly funny double act cling stubbornly to their routine of casual savagery and mutual dependence. Richard Jones directs Beckett’s macabre comedy in which hope and cruelty are the last things to die. Endgame will be presented in a double bill with Samuel Beckett’s rarely seen short play Rough for Theatre II, performed by members of the company.

THE HAYSTACK

• Theatre: Hampstead Theatre

• First Preview: January 31, 2020

• Opening: February 6, 2020

• Playwright: Al Blyth

• Director: Roxana Silbert

• Cast: TBA

Neil and Zef are two twenty-something computer whizzes with questionable dress sense and a highly developed interest in video games and Netflix. They’re also the UK’s ‘National Defence Information Security Team’ - recruited by GCHQ for their sky-high IQs and ability to work quickly and discreetly, no questions asked. With unfettered access to the world’s data and infinite powers of electronic intrusion, these unlikely agents are essential cogs in the national security machine. But when their window onto intelligence operations shows them more than they were meant to see, they begin to question their roles in a system whose reach is unlimited but whose safeguards are not… Al Blyth’s explosive espionage thriller challenges the ‘nothing to hide, nothing to fear’ mantra and explores how we can live honestly, love freely, and stay authentic when the advances in cutting-edge technology outpace the law.

THE TAMING OF THE SHREW

• Theatre: Shakespeare's Globe- Sam Wanamaker Playhouse

• First Preview: February 1, 2020

• Opening: February 6, 2020

• Playwright: William Shakespeare

• Director: Maria Gaitanidi

• Cast: Lila Clements, Mattia Mariotti, Melissa Riggall, Michelle Terry

Katharina and Bianca, the daughters of a rich man of Padua, are ready to marry. The game is simple: the youngest can be won only if the eldest finds her equal. But Katharina is strong-willed and not afraid to challenge the rules. Who will be able to rival her? The hunt is on. Accompanied by live music and song in the unique and intimate setting of the candlelit Sam Wanamaker Playhouse, The Taming of the Shrew questions the essence of Man and Woman, the feminine and the masculine, and searches for answers in the realm of the wondrous.

OPERA UNDONE: TOSCA AND LA BOHÈME

• Theatre: Trafalgar Studios 2

• First Preview: Februrary 5, 2020

• Opening: February 10, 2020

• Music: Giacomo Puccini

• Director: TBA

• Cast: TBA

Radically distilled to sixty minutes each and sung in English, this revolutionary new production tears up the opera rule book for a whole new generation. Experience two enthralling tales of love, heartbreak and deception as they've never been told before in an evening suitable for newcomers and diehard fans alike. The future of Opera starts here.

FAR AWAY

• Theatre: Donmar Warehouse

• First Preview: February 6, 2020

• Opening: February 11, 2020

• Playwright: Caryl Churchill

• Director: Lyndsey Turner

• Cast: TBA

In a cottage far away, a child wakes to the sound of screaming. Who will tell her what’s really going on? And where will the discoveries she makes that night take her in the years to come? Caryl Churchill’s dazzling play about a world sliding into chaos receives a new production at the Donmar, twenty years on from its explosive premiere. Lyndsey Turner directs.

NORA: A DOLL'S HOUSE

• Theatre: Young Vic Theatre

• First Preview: February 6, 2020

• Opening: February 11, 2020

• Playwright: Henrik Ibsen, adapted by Stef Smith

• Director: Elizabeth Freestone

• Cast: TBA

Ibsen’s brutal portrayal of womanhood caused outrage when it was first performed in 1879. Originally produced at Citizens Theatre, this bold new production by one of Scotland’s most exciting playwrights reframes the drama in three different time periods. The fight for women’s suffrage, the swinging sixties and modern day intertwine in this urgent, poetic play that asks how far have we really come in the past 100 years?

LEOPOLDSTADT

• Theatre: Wyndham's Theatre

• First Preview: January 25, 2020

• Opening: February 12, 2020

• Playwright: Tom Stoppard

• Director: Patrick Marber

• Cast: TBA

Vienna in 1900 was the most vibrant city in Europe, humming with artistic and intellectual excitement and a genius for enjoying life. A tenth of the population were Jews. A generation earlier they had been granted full civil rights by the Emperor, Franz Josef. Consequently, hundreds of thousands had fled from the Pale and the pogroms in the East and many found sanctuary in the crowded tenements of the old Jewish quarter, Leopoldstadt. Tom Stoppard’s new play, directed by Patrick Marber, is an intimate drama with an epic sweep; the story of a family who made good. It was not to last. Half a century later, this family, like millions of others, has re-discovered what it means to be Jewish in the first half of the 20th century.

THE PRINCE OF EGYPT

• Theatre: Dominion Theatre

• First Preview: February 5, 2020

• Opening: February 25, 2020

• Book: Philip LaZebnik

• Music and Lyrics: Stephen Schwartz

• Director: Scott Schwartz

• Cast: Luke Brady, Liam Tamne, Christine Allado, Alexia Khadime , Joe Dixon, Debbie Kurup, Gary Wilmot, Adam Pearce, Tanisha Spring, Silas Wyatt-Barke

A new stage musical based on the DreamWorks animated motion picture The Prince of Egypt is set to open in the West End at the Dominion Theatre from February 5. Featuring songs such as Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey's hit "When You Believe" , plus "Deliver Us", "All I Ever Wanted" and "Through Heaven's Eyes", The Prince of Egypt is based on the book of Exodus and tells the story of Moses, who was born a child of Israel, and brought up in Egypt after he was found by Pharoah's wife in a wicker basket floating on the Nile.

WOMEN BEWARE WOMEN

• Theatre: Shakespeare's Globe- Sam Wanamaker Playhouse

• First Preview: February 21, 2020

• Opening: February 27, 2020

• Playwright: Thomas Middleton

• Director: Amy Hodge

• Cast: TBA

A Woman. A Wife: Married in secret and locked away from other eyes by her new husband. Another Woman. Another Wife. A Daughter: Pressed into marriage and duped into her uncle’s bed. A third Woman. A Widow. An Aunt. A Sister: Knows how to operate in a man’s world. How do you navigate a society in which women are consciously and unconsciously commodified, coerced and controlled? Women Beware Women is an enduringly relevant exploration of gender power dynamics that uncovers the savage underbelly of desire, lust and ambition through the prism of the flamboyant Florentine court.

I THINK WE ARE ALONE

• Theatre: Theatre Royal Stratford East

• First Preview: February 25, 2020

• Opening: February 27, 2020

• Playwright: Sally Abbott

• Director: Kathy Burke and Scott Graham

• Cast: TBA

Frantic Assembly are celebrating their 25th Anniversary with a brand new production, I Think We Are Alone by Sally Abbott, co-directed by Kathy Burke and Scott Graham. From those electric moments of discovery and connection to the dark hours of isolation, we all seek connection and resolution. But sometimes what connects us is what we need to escape from. I Think We Are Alone is a delicate and uplifting play about our fragility, resilience and our need for love and forgiveness.

LOVE, LOVE, LOVE

• Theatre: Lyric Theatre Hammersmith

• First Preview: March 5, 2020

• Opening: March 11, 2020

• Playwright: Mike Bartlett

• Director: Rachel O'Riordan

• Cast: TBA

What happens when the children you think you’ve done everything for, believe you haven’t done enough? A family go to war over their personal politics in Mike Bartlett’s funny and scathing look at the opposing values of two very different generations. Rachel O’Riordan directs a major revival of this award-winning play that feels more relevant than ever.

SHOE LADY

• Theatre: Royal Court- Jerwood Theatre Downstairs

• First Preview: March 4, 2020

• Opening: TBA

• Playwright: E.V. Crowe

• Director: Vicky Featherstone

• Cast: TBA

Viv has lost a shoe. They’re her work shoes, her weekend shoes, her only pair of shoes, and she doesn’t know what to do. Viv has lost a shoe. They’re her work shoes, her weekend shoes, her only pair of shoes, and she doesn’t know what to do.

ORFEUS: A HOUSE MUSIC OPERA

• Theatre: Young Vic Theatre

• First Preview: April 14, 2020

• Opening: April 21, 2020

• Words, Music and Libretto: Nmon Ford

• Director: Charles Randolph- Wright

• Cast: Nmon Ford

Blurring the lines of opera, house music and theatre, Nmon Ford’s Orfeus makes its World Premiere at the Young Vic, directed by Charles Randolph-Wright. Set in the near future, this unique production blends music genres and performance into a timeless version of Ovid’s legend. Orfeus confronts his true nature to save the beautiful poet Euridice from his father Pluto, the fascist ruler of a dystopian empire. Grammy award-winning Nmon Ford plays Orfeus.

SOPHOCLES' ANTIGONE: THE BURIAL AT THEBES

• Theatre: Lyric Theatre Hammersmith

• First Preview: April 18, 2020

• Opening: April 23, 2020

• Playwright: Sophocles, translated by Seamus Heaney

• Director: Roy Alexander Wise

• Cast: TBA

This epic tale of humanity versus leadership centres on a young woman with the courage to defend her beliefs – whatever the cost. Roy Alexander Weise directs Nobel laureate Seamus Heaney’s bold translation of Sophocles’ Antigone, in a large scale production featuring a chorus of young performers from the Lyric Ensemble.

WELCOME TO IRAN

• Theatre: Theatre Royal Stratford East

• First Preview: April 18, 2020

• Opening: April 24, 2020

• Playwright: Nadia Fall

• Director: Nadia Fall

• Cast: TBA

Ava is a twenty-something Londoner. Following the death of her estranged father, she journeys to Iran in search of his past and her extended family. Exploring the rich culture and thriving art scene of this oft misunderstood country, Ava is swept into a world of raves, raids and illicit love, all whilst negotiating family politics, Tehran traffic and the morality police. Based on real-life testimonials, this new play by Nadia Fall offers a tender and witty snapshot of modern life in Iran.

HAIRSPRAY

• Theatre: London Coliseum

• First Preview: April 23, 2020

• Opening: April 29, 2020

• Book: Thomas Meehan and Mark O'Donnell

• Music: Marc Shaiman

• Lyrics: Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman

• Director: Jack O'Brien

• Cast: Michael Ball

Look who’s back! Don’t miss Michael Ball reprising his Olivier Award-winning role as Edna Turnblad in Hairspray the Musical. The huge-hearted, smash-hit musical arrives at the magnificent London Coliseum from next April for a strictly limited 12-week season. From the original award-winning creative team of director Jack O’Brien and choreographer Jerry Mitchell, and featuring the infectiously feel-good songs "Good Morning Baltimore", "You Can’t Stop the Beat" and "Big, Blonde and Beautiful" this inspirational, fun-loving and fabulously uplifting musical sensation is back and bigger than ever.

RARE EARTH METTLE

• Theatre: Royal Court- Jerwood Theatre Downstairs

• First Preview: April 2, 2020

• Opening: TBA

• Playwright: Al Smith

• Director: Hamish Pirie

• Cast: TBA

A leading British doctor with a radical plan to save the NHS and a Silicon Valley billionaire with a radical plan to halt climate change, meet outside an abandoned train on a salt flat in South America. A landscape so bright in its whiteness that it isn’t easy to look at, and so uninterrupted in its flatness there’s no echo. For Kimsa and his daughter who live there, the arrival of these strangers initially seems like an opportunity. Until they both stake their claim on the land, each following their ruthless pursuit of ‘the greater good’.

TWO PALESTINIANS GO DOGGING

• Theatre Royal Court- Jerwood Theatre Upstairs

• First Preview: April 9, 2020

• Opening: TBA

• Playwright: Sami Ibrahim

• Director: Omar Elerian

• Cast: TBA

The year is 2024, and Reem and her husband Sayeed are here to share a ‘Serious Play about Palestine’. Things are tense. People are on the edge. The Third Intifada is right around the corner. But on a contested piece of land near their village of Beit al-Qadir, this couple is about to go dogging. Don’t worry, you’re allowed to laugh.

A FIGHT AGAINST...

• Theatre Royal Court- Jerwood Theatre Upstairs

• First Preview: May 20, 2020

• Opening: TBA

• Playwright: Pablo Manzi, Translated by William Gregory

• Director: Sam Pritchard

• Cast: TBA

A lecturer in Chile. A study group in the USA. A torture instructor in Argentina. A hangman in Mexico. A woman who won’t stop dancing in Paraguay. Pablo Manzi’s darkly comic odyssey across the Americas explores whether violence brings us closer together and what it takes to walk past on the other side of the street. Developed on a residency at the Royal Court in 2017, A Fight Against…marks the English language debut of one of Chile’s most significant new voices.

THE GLOW

• Theatre: Royal Court- Jerwood Theatre Downstairs

• First Preview: May 29, 2020

• Opening: TBA

• Playwright: Alistair McDowall

• Director: Vicky Featherstone

• Cast: TBA

1863. An asylum. A woman locked in a windowless cell, with no memory as to who she is, or how she arrived there. When spiritualist medium Mrs Lyall requires a new assistant, this nameless woman seems the perfect candidate. But as the woman’s past begins to reveal itself, so do new powers neither are prepared for. The Glow was the 2018 Pinter Commission, an award given annually by Lady Antonia Fraser to support a new commission at the Royal Court Theatre.

SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE

• Theatre: Savoy Theatre

• Opening: June 11, 2020

• Book: James Lapine

• Music and Lyrics: Stephen Sondheim

• Director: Sarna Lapine

• Cast: Jake Gyllenhaal, Annaleigh Ashford

Jake Gyllenhaal and Annaleigh Ashford are set to reprise their roles in Stephen Sondheim's musical Sunday in the Park with George, which transfers to the West End's Savoy Theatre following Broadway success in 2017. With a book by James Lapine, the musical is inspired by the French painter Georges Seurat and his work titled 'A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte'. The story concerns a character called George, a fictionalised version of the artist, who immerses himself in the painting.

SUCKER PUNCH

• Theatre: Theatre Royal Stratford East

• First Preview: June 19, 2020

• Opening: June 25, 2020

• Playwright: Roy WIlliams

• Director: Roy Alexander Weise

• Cast: TBA

Leon and Troy are best mates trying to figure out their place in the world amid mounting unemployment and simmering racial tensions. After finding solace in Charlie’s gym, they start forging their path into the ruthless world of professional boxing. Roy Williams’ bruising play examines what it was like to be a young black man in 1980s Britain and asks, how can you fight a system that’s desperate to see you fail?

LOCAL HERO

• Theatre: The Old Vic

• First Preview: June 18, 2020

• Opening: June 30, 2020

• Book: Bill Forsyth and David Greig

• Music and Lyrics: Mark Knopfler

• Director: John Crowley

• Cast: TBA

Ambitious Texan oil executive Mac MacIntyre arrives in Scotland on a mission to buy a small seaside village and replace it with a refinery. It’s the deal of a lifetime, but Mac soon finds that putting a price on this beautiful spot is more complicated than he bargained for. Before the locals get rich, they must decide what their home is worth. The hit comedy film Local Hero takes to the stage as John Crowley directs a new musical adaptation by Bill Forsyth and David Greig with music and songs by the legendary Mark Knopfler.

PURPLE SNOWFLAKES AND TITTY WANKS

• Theatre: Royal Court- Jerwood Theatre Upstairs

• First Preview: June 29, 2020

• Opening: TBA

• Playwright: Sarah Hanly

• Director: Alice Fitzgerald

• Cast: TBA

Sinéad Murphy has learnt to orgasm with an electric toothbrush; she’s getting together with boys in car parks at church discos; and she’s doing so well in exams, her teachers think she’s cheating. She’s also struggling to manage a big secret, and there’s only one person she can talk to about it. Purple Snowflakes and Titty Wanks is written and performed by Sarah Hanly, and directed by Alice Fitzgerald.

HAMLET

• Theatre: Young Vic Theatre

• First Preview: July 6, 2020

• Opening: July 10, 2020

• Playwright: William Shakespeare

• Director: Greg Hersov

• Cast: Cush Jumbo

Cush Jumbo makes her Young Vic debut as a new kind of Hamlet for this generation. Following a succession of award-winning productions together, she reunites with her long-time collaborator, director Greg Hersov, to bring us Shakespeare’s great tragedy about power, politics and desire, reimagined for today.

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN

• Theatre: Sadler's Wells

• Opening: July 24, 2020

• Book: Betty Comden and Adolph Green

• Music: Nacio Herb Brown

• Lyrics: Arthur Freed

• Director: Jonathan Church

• Cast: Adam Cooper

Song-and-dance legend, Adam Cooper, reprises the iconic role made so famous by Gene Kelly in Jonathan Church’s critically acclaimed production of Singin’ in the Rain. A smash-hit at Chichester Festival Theatre and in the West End, this irresistibly charming show returns to London in 2020 to make a summer splash! Andrew Wright’s high-energy choreography and Simon Higlett’s sumptuous set design (including over 14,000 litres of water on stage every night) combine with the charm, romance and wit of one of the world’s best- loved films. Singin’ in the Rain features the glorious MGM score including "Good Morning", "Make ‘em Laugh", "Moses Supposes" and the legendary "Singin’ in the Rain".

IS GOD IS

• Theatre Royal Court- Jerwood Theatre Downstairs

• First Preview: July 16, 2020

• Opening: TBA

• Playwright: Alesha Harris

• Director: Ola Ince

• Cast: TBA

When a letter arrives from the mother they thought was dead, twins Racine and Anaia travel from the Dirty South to the California desert and a yellow house with teal shutters. They are on a mission to avenge her past and ready to take down anyone who stands in their way. Aleshea Harris’ award-winning play collides the ancient, the modern, the tragic, the spaghetti Western, hip-hop and Afropunk.

NANJING

• Theatre: Royal Court- Jerwood Theatre Upstairs

• First Preview: July 20, 2020

• Opening: TBA

• Playwright: Jude Christian

• Director: Ekayce Ismail

• Cast: TBA

This is a personal response to the 1937 Nanjing Massacre, otherwise known as the Rape of Nanking. British Chinese writer/performer Jude Christian tells a story about belonging anywhere and no where at once, and looks at how our lives are shaped by history. In an explosive time for political discourse around the world, Nanjing asks: what does it mean to fight hatred and love one another? Nanjing is set in England, China, Malaysia, Japan, Germany, the USA and the Isle of Man. It comes to the Royal Court as part of a tour of the seven countries which make up its story.

PORTIA COUGHLAN

• Theatre: Young Vic

• First Preview: September 16, 2020

• Opening: September 22, 2020

• Playwright: Marina Carr

• Director: Caroline Byrne

• Cast: Ruth Negga

Academy Award-nominee Ruth Negga makes her Young Vic debut as Portia Coughlan in Marina Carr’s haunting play, directed by Caroline Byrne. Portia Coughlan is a profound and disturbing story about love and kinship, examining how the history of the family is the history of a nation.