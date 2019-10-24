American Buffalo Revival Taps Darren Criss, Sets Broadway Theatre

American Buffalo Revival Taps Darren Criss, Sets Broadway Theatre
By Ryan McPhee
Oct 24, 2019
 
Laurence Fishburne and Sam Rockwell will star in the David Mamet play, heading to the Circle in the Square Theatre upon Oklahoma!'s closing.
Darren Criss Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Emmy Award winner and Glee favorite Darren Criss will return to the Broadway stage this spring, completing the cast of the upcoming revival of American Buffalo as gofer Bobby. He joins the previously announced Emmy and Tony winner Laurence Fishburne (playing Donny) and Oscar winner Sam Rockwell (as Teach).

The David Mamet play will begin March 24, 2020, at the Circle in the Square Theatre, currently home to the Tony-winning revival of Oklahoma!. Opening night is set for April 14.

Darren Criss made his Broadway debut in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying before stepping into the title role of Hedwig and the Angry Inch on Broadway and on tour. Since then, he garnered acclaim on the small screen with The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, winning the Emmy for playing Andrew Cunanan in the Ryan Murphy limited series.

Additionally, Criss is the co-founder of Elsie Fest, New York City's annual musical theatre-inspired music festival. The fifth iteration took place earlier this month in Central Park, with Criss performing alongside the likes of Gavin Creel and Ariana DeBose.

No word yet on who director Neil Pepe has tapped to join the creative team for the Jeffrey Richards-produced revival.

American Buffalo ran from Oct. 31, 2008 - Nov. 24, 2008 at the Belasco Theatre, NY.

Haley Joel Osment and Cedric the Entertainer
Haley Joel Osment and Cedric the Entertainer Joan Marcus
Cedric the Entertainer and John Leguizamo
Cedric the Entertainer and John Leguizamo Joan Marcus
Cedric the Entertainer, Haley Joel Osment and John Leguizamo
Cedric the Entertainer, Haley Joel Osment and John Leguizamo Joan Marcus
John Leguizamo
John Leguizamo Joan Marcus
Haley Joel Osment
Haley Joel Osment Joan Marcus
Cedric the Entertainer
Cedric the Entertainer Joan Marcus
Haley Joel Osment and John Leguizamo
Haley Joel Osment and John Leguizamo Joan Marcus
John Leguizamo
John Leguizamo Joan Marcus
Haley Joel Osment
Haley Joel Osment Joan Marcus
Cedric the Entertainer
Cedric the Entertainer Joan Marcus
