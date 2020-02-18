American Buffalo to Offer Historically Priced Tickets

Customers can buy seats to the upcoming Broadway revival at the going rates from the 1977, 1983, and 2015 productions.

Beginning at 10 AM on February 20, tickets to the new Broadway revival of American Buffalo will be available to purchase at the Circle in the Square Theatre box office for the price of a ticket from previous productions.

The first 10 pairs of tickets are available to purchase at $15 each, the price of tickets during the original Broadway run in 1977. The next 10 pairs at the box office will be available for purchase at $32 (the 1983 Broadway revival). The next 10 pairs will be available for purchase at $52 each (the 2015 West End revival). The deal is limited to one pair of tickets per customer.

The 2020 revival stars Emmy and Tony winner Laurence Fishburne as Donny, Oscar winner Sam Rockwell as Teach, and Emmy winner Darren Criss as Bobby. The play follows a junk shop owner as he schemes to get back a valuable nickel sold for much less than it’s true worth. Performances begin March 24 ahead of an April 24 opening.

Also on February 20, a 90-pound, life-sized buffalo nicknamed Nickel will take up residence in the Circle in the Square Theatre's lobby to greet audiences.

American Buffalo premiered on Broadway in 1977 and received the New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Best American Play. It went on to be nominated for the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play for the 1983 production. It was revived again on Broadway in 2008.

