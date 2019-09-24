American Conservatory Theater, Signature Theatre, Mills Entertainment, and More Are Hiring

PRODUCTION ASSISTANT, Third Rail Projects

The Production Assistants will work with the production Stage Manager, director, and associate directors to set up and strike lighting and sound equipment on site daily. Production Assistants will work with the stage management team throughout the performance to help guide the audience through the experience and troubleshoot any technical difficulties.

STRAND REMBE HEAD CARPENTER, American Conservatory Theater

The Head Carpenter is a working member of the stage crew and shall be primarily responsible for leading load in, installation, setup of scenery, props, other stage elements as well as supervising and training the overhire stage crew in areas of scenery, automation, fly, rigging and stage props. The Head Carpenter shall participate in all areas of production where necessary including but not limited to props, electrics, sound, video or other production needs.

STRAND REMBE HEAD SOUND, American Conservatory Theater

The Head Sound is a working member of the stage crew and shall be primarily responsible for leading load in, installation, setup of all Sound elements for the show as well as supervising and training the overhire stage crew in areas of live Sound. The Head Sound shall participate in all areas of production where necessary including but not limited to scenery, props, electrics, sound, video or other production needs. Potential for additional offered work days and weeks on events and rentals.

ASSISTANT TECHNICAL DIRECTOR, Signature Theatre

The Assistant Technical Director is responsible for assisting the Technical Director in all aspects of planning and executing scenery for company productions, participates in the design and engineering of new seating configurations for the theaters, and leads the carpentry crew in the construction and installation of scenery.

TOURING STAGE MANAGER - DANIEL TIGER'S NEIGHBORHOOD, Mills Entertainment

Participate in production meetings and phone conferences prior to the tour dates. Manage tech rehearsal process and maintain proper documentation for run of show. Supervise and direct local crew, in conjunction with the touring crew, for all load-ins, shows, and load-outs.

TOURING MASTER ELECTRICIAN - DANIEL TIGER'S NEIGHBORHOOD, Mills Entertainment

Participate in production meetings, conference calls, and training sessions prior to the tour dates, as needed. Conduct technical advances, working in conjunction with the Company Manager who advances front of house, catering, and accommodations. Work with touring Master Carpenter to finalize lineset schedules when a venue cannot provide exact placements we request

TOURING WARDROBE SUPERVISOR - DANIEL TIGER'S NEIGHBORHOOD, Mills Entertainment

Must have experience working with a high volume of costumes at one time. Must have experience working with full body puppets. Prior experience working with and supervising a local crew under IATSE union regulations.Ability to work in a fast-paced environment.

WARDROBE SUPERVISOR, MIRROR/FIRE productions

Looking for a Wardrobe Supervisor to step into ORCHID RECEIPT SERVICE by Corinne Donly, directed by Rad Pereira and featuring Asia Kate Dillon. Must be available for tech and performance schedule below; exact schedule to be determined in conjunction with the Costume Designer and Production Manager. Be part of a team of largely trans/TGNC/queer artists!

SENIOR PRODUCTION MANAGER, Princeton University

The Performing Arts Services Senior Production Manager (Manager) provides a broad range of operational technical support for the performing arts, University convocations, and departmental events across campus. With excellent leadership skills, technical expertise, and a thorough understanding of venues and genres, the Manager leads teams of production technicians providing professional event lighting, audio, video, and stage management support at multiple venues. The Manager is a valuable technical resource for the University, providing technical consultation and implementing production operational plans to support the vision of artists and presenters.

PERFORMING ARTS CENTER TECHNICAL DIRECTOR, Ventura County Community College District

Under the direction of a Dean or higher-level administrator and in consultation with department faculty, plan, organize, design, direct, and administer all technical aspects of a variety of theatrical, dance, music, and related live events, including, stage set-up, lighting, sound, rigging, and related production functions; coordinate, schedule, and monitor events held at the Performing Arts Center and other venues on campus.

TECHNICAL MANAGER, Kaiser Permanente Educational Theatre

The Technical Manager oversees all touring activity including personnel safety, set and prop construction and repairs, and all sound equipment functioning. Theatrical touring or road experience is critical. Experience with supervising, coaching, mentoring, and personnel evaluation preferred. Expertise in sound engineering as well as sound design and basic audio editing experience is preferred. The position travels locally up to 75% of the time.

