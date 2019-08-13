American Idol Winner Nick Fradiani Will Star in A Bronx Tale North American Tour

Stephen Edlund directs with choreography by Tony winner Sergio Trujillo.

Nick Fradiani, the 2015 American Idol winner, will play Lorenzo in the the 2019–2020 North American tour of the Broadway musical A Bronx Tale.

The forthcoming tour will hold technical rehearsals in Elmira, New York, at the Clemens Center, before officially opening October 22 at the Palace Theater in Waterbury, Connecticut. The production will subsequently embark on a 22-week tour to 34 cities, including Detroit, Orlando, Memphis, Pittsburgh, Durham, West Palm Beach, Omaha, Costa Mesa, Sacramento, Austin, and more.

Fradiani will be joined by Jeff Brooks as Sonny, Alec Nevin as Calogero, Kayla Jenerson as Jane, Stefanie Londino as Rosina, and George Vickers V as Tyrone. Additional casting will be announced at a later time.

Based on the original Broadway direction by two-time Oscar winner Robert De Niro and four-time Tony winner Jerry Zaks, the tour will feature direction by Stephen Edlund with choreography by Tony winner Sergio Trujillo.

A Bronx Tale has a book by Academy Award nominee Chazz Palminteri, music by Oscar, Grammy, and Tony winner Alan Menken, and lyrics by Grammy winner and Oscar and Tony nominee Glenn Slater.

Based on the one-man show that inspired the film of the same name, the musical takes audiences to the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960s—where a young man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he’d love to be.

The production will also have scenic design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by William Ivey Long, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Gareth Owen, hair and wig design by Paul Huntley, makeup design by Anne Ford-Coates, casting by Stewart/Whitley, and fight coordination by Robert Westley. Music supervision and arrangements are by Ron Melrose, and orchestrations are by Doug Besterman.

A Bronx Tale premiered at the Tony–winning Paper Mill Playhouse in spring 2016 and subsequently opened on Broadway at the Longacre Theatre December 1, 2016, following previews from November 3. The show ended its Broadway run August 5, 2018, having played 700 performances.

Watch footage from the Broadway production below:

