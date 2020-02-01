Anatomy of a Suicide, Directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz, Begins Off-Broadway

The Alice Birch play, winner of the 2018 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize, kicks off its U.S. premiere at Atlantic Theater February 1.

Performances begin February 1 at Atlantic Theater Company for the U.S. premiere of Alice Birch's Anatomy of a Suicide, an exploration of mothers and daughters and the winner of the 2018 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize. Directed by Obie winner Lileana Blain-Cruz (Fefu and Her Friends), the play details the story of three generations of women whose lives play out simultaneously onstage.

The production features a company made up of Celeste Arias (Uncle Vanya), Jason Babinsky (Network), Gabby Beans (Marys Seacole), Ava Briglia (John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch), Carla Gugino (Jett), Julian Elijah Martinez (Network), Jo Mei (The Great Wave), Vince Nappo (Reign), Miriam Silverman (Junk), and Richard Topol (Indecent).

Anatomy of a Suicide will officially open February 18 in Atlantic's Linda Gross Theater.

The run, scheduled through March 15, features scenic design by Mariana Sanchez, costume design by Kaye Voyce, lighting design by Jiyoun Chang, projection design by Hannah Wasileski, and casting by Telsey + Company: Karyn Casl and Madison Sylvester.

Birch has been a two-time finalist for the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize with her plays Many Moons and Revolt. She said. Revolt again. She is the winner of the Arts Foundation Award for Playwriting 2014 and the co-winner of the George Devine Award for Most Promising Playwright 2014.

