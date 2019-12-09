André De Shields, Josh Groban, More Set For New York Theatre Workshop’s 2020 Gala

Hadestown’s Rachel Chavkin and Jordan Roth are this year's honorees for their work with the company, industry, and beyond.

A host of Broadway favorites will celebrate the New York Theatre Workshop’s 2020 gala honorees, Tony-winning Hadestown director Rachel Chavkin and producer-theatre owner Jordan Roth. Joining the festivities are fellow Hadestown Tony winner André De Shields with co-stars Amber Gray and Patrick Page, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812’s Josh Groban and Dave Malloy, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Rachel Brosnahan.

The evening’s festivities will be hosted by Ana Gasteyer (Wicked) February 3, 2020, at Capitale. Also expected to appear are Anna Deavere Smith (Fires in the Mirror), Taylor Mac (Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus), Heather Christian (Animal Wisdom), and The Bengsons (Hundred Days). The evening’s program will be directed by Kevin Cahoon (Glow), scripted by Josh Koenigsberg (Orange is the New Black) and feature musical direction from William Shuler (Pippin national tour).

Chavkin and Roth were chosen in recognition of their work on Hadestown as well as their contributions to theatre throughout their careers.

Chavkin is no stranger to NYTW—she directed Three Pianos and Light Shining in Buckinghamshire at the theatre company in 2010 and 2018, respectively, as well as Hadestown's premiere with the company in 2016. In addition, she helmed Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812 on Broadway, Lempicka at the Williamstown Theatre Festival (which is set to debut on the West Coast in 2020), and Small Mouth Sounds Off-Broadway. The director also helmed the world premiere Moby-Dick at the American Repertory Theater in Massachusetts, where performances began December 3.

Roth is a five-time Tony winning producer for Hadestown, the 2018 revival of Angels in America, Kinky Boots, Clybourne Park, and the 2009 revival of Hair. He also serves as president of Jujamcyn Theatres, which owns the St. James (currently home to Frozen), Al Hirschfeld (Moulin Rouge!), August Wilson (Mean Girls), Eugene O'Neill (The Book of Mormon), and Walter Kerr (Hadestown) Theatres.

The annual NYTW gala raises funds to help the company mount five productions each season. Proceeds also support NYTW’s Artist Workshop activities, through which nearly 2,000 artists develop more than 80 projects each year, and their education initiatives, including Learning Workshop, Mind the Gap, and Public Programs, which serve over 1,600 students.

