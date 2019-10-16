Lempicka Musical Will Play La Jolla Playhouse

Hadestown Tony winner Rachel Chavkin directs, following the show's 2018 world premiere at Williamstown Theatre Festival.

Lempicka, a new musical about aristocrat-turned-artist Tamara de Lempicka, will head to the West Coast in a spring 2020 run at La Jolla Playhouse.

Rachel Chavkin will direct, having helmed the musical's world premiere last year at Williamstown Theatre Festival. Since then, she's picked up a Tony Award for her work on Broadway's Hadestown. She is also tapped to direct the world premiere of Dave Malloy's Moby-Dick at American Repertory Theater, beginning later this year.

Featuring music by Matt Gould and a book and lyrics by Carson Kreitzer, Lempicka follows the artist after she and her husband are forced to flee the Russian Revolution. Lempicka soon encounters Rafaela, a free-spirited prostitute in the Parisian art circle, who ignites a sexual and creative awakening.

The Williamstown bow starred Wicked and Falsettos veteran Eden Espinosa in the title role, with Tony nominee and fellow former Elphaba Carmen Cusack as Rafaela. Casting for the La Jolla engagement—as well as exact dates—will be announced later.

The production features choreography by Raja Feather Kelly, orchestrations by Cian McCarthy, sets by Riccardo Hernandez, costumes by Anita Yavich, lighting by Bradley King, and sound design by Tony winner Nevin Steinberg. Remy Kurs serves as music supervisor.

Attached as commercial producers are Greg Nobile and Jana Shea of Seaview Productions and Jenny Niederhoffer, who are eyeing a subsequent Broadway bow in the 2020–2021 season.

La Jolla's 2019–2020 roster continues with the San Diego Area premiere of Lauren Yee's Cambodian Rock Band November 12–December 15, followed by Rajiv Joseph, Bill Sherman, and Kirsten Childs' Peter Pan-inspired musical Fly.

