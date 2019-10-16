Lempicka Musical Will Play La Jolla Playhouse

toggle menu
toggle search form
Regional News   Lempicka Musical Will Play La Jolla Playhouse
By Ryan McPhee
Oct 16, 2019
 
Hadestown Tony winner Rachel Chavkin directs, following the show's 2018 world premiere at Williamstown Theatre Festival.
Lempicka_Williamstown_Theatre_Festival_Production_Photo_2018_04_HR.jpg
Eden Espinosa Daniel Rader

Lempicka, a new musical about aristocrat-turned-artist Tamara de Lempicka, will head to the West Coast in a spring 2020 run at La Jolla Playhouse.

Rachel Chavkin will direct, having helmed the musical's world premiere last year at Williamstown Theatre Festival. Since then, she's picked up a Tony Award for her work on Broadway's Hadestown. She is also tapped to direct the world premiere of Dave Malloy's Moby-Dick at American Repertory Theater, beginning later this year.

2019 Tony Awards_Winner's Circle_Card 2_NAME HERE_HR-3.jpg
Rachel Chavkin Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Featuring music by Matt Gould and a book and lyrics by Carson Kreitzer, Lempicka follows the artist after she and her husband are forced to flee the Russian Revolution. Lempicka soon encounters Rafaela, a free-spirited prostitute in the Parisian art circle, who ignites a sexual and creative awakening.

WATCH: Watch 3 Powerhouse Singers Perform ‘Woman Is’ From New Musical Lempicka

The Williamstown bow starred Wicked and Falsettos veteran Eden Espinosa in the title role, with Tony nominee and fellow former Elphaba Carmen Cusack as Rafaela. Casting for the La Jolla engagement—as well as exact dates—will be announced later.

The production features choreography by Raja Feather Kelly, orchestrations by Cian McCarthy, sets by Riccardo Hernandez, costumes by Anita Yavich, lighting by Bradley King, and sound design by Tony winner Nevin Steinberg. Remy Kurs serves as music supervisor.

Attached as commercial producers are Greg Nobile and Jana Shea of Seaview Productions and Jenny Niederhoffer, who are eyeing a subsequent Broadway bow in the 2020–2021 season.

La Jolla's 2019–2020 roster continues with the San Diego Area premiere of Lauren Yee's Cambodian Rock Band November 12–December 15, followed by Rajiv Joseph, Bill Sherman, and Kirsten Childs' Peter Pan-inspired musical Fly.

First Look at Carmen Cusack and Eden Espinosa in Lempicka at Williamstown Theatre Festival

First Look at Carmen Cusack and Eden Espinosa in Lempicka at Williamstown Theatre Festival

Rachel Chavkin directs the production which runs July 20–August 1.

4 PHOTOS
Lempicka_Williamstown_Theatre_Festival_Production_Photo_2018_02_HR.jpg
Eden Espinosa and Carmen Cusack Carolyn Brown
Lempicka_Williamstown_Theatre_Festival_Production_Photo_2018_03_HR.jpg
Andrew Samonsky and Eden Espinosa Carolyn Brown
Lempicka_Williamstown_Theatre_Festival_Production_Photo_2018_04_HR.jpg
Eden Espinosa Daniel Rader
Lempicka_Williamstown_Theatre_Festival_Production_Photo_2018_01_HR.jpg
Natalie Joy Johnson Carolyn Brown
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Today’s Most Popular News:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!