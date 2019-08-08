Andrew Boyer Will Join Cast of London’s Waitress

By Andrew Gans
Aug 08, 2019
Buy Tickets to Waitress
 
The Sara Bareilles musical continues at the Adelphi Theatre.
Andrew Boyer, who has been seen on Broadway in Gypsy and The Music Man as well as in the U.K. tours of Of Mice and Men and Shawshank Redemption, will join the cast of the West End production of Waitress August 12.

Boyer, who recently completed filming for HBO's new series Avenue 5, will step into the role of Old Joe, succeeding Shaun Prendergast, who plays his final performance August 10.

Waitress, which opened March 7 at the Adelphi Theatre, currently stars Lucie Jones as Jenna, Laura Baldwin as Dawn, Marisha Wallace as Becky, Blake Harrison as Ogie, Peter Hannah as Earl, and David Hunter as Dr. Pomatter.

The ensemble includes Kelly Agbowu, Laura Baldwin, Piers Bate, Andrew Boyer, Nicole Raquel Dennis, Michael Hamway, Peter Hannah, Blake Harrison, David Hunter, Lucie Jones, Stephen Leask, Chris McGuigan, Olivia Moore, Nathaniel Morrison, Sarah O’Connor, Leanne Pinder, Charlotte Riby, Marisha Wallace, and Mark Willshire.

Waitress was the first Broadway musical to have women in the four top creative team spots: original music and lyrics by Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles, a book by Jessie Nelson, direction by Tony winner Diane Paulus (Pippin, Finding Neverland), and choreography by Lorin Latarro.

See What Else Is Scheduled to Perform in London

Waitress continues on Broadway at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre through January 5, 2020. The musical is also currently touring the U.S. and Canada and has announced an Australian premiere in 2020 at the Sydney Lyric Theatre with further productions to open in Holland next year and Japan in 2021.

Lucie Jones, Ashley Roberts, and Blake Harrison in London's Waitress

Lucie Jones, Ashley Roberts, and Blake Harrison in London's Waitress

