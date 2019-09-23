Angela Lansbury Reflects on Her Performance of ‘Rose’s Turn’ in Gypsy

toggle menu
toggle search form
Interview   Angela Lansbury Reflects on Her Performance of ‘Rose’s Turn’ in Gypsy
By Mark Peikert
Sep 23, 2019
 
The star earned her third of five Tony Awards for the 1974 revival, directed by Arthur Laurents and opening September 23, 1974.
Gypsy_Broadway_Production_Photos_1974_HR
Angela Lansbury Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts

Fresh off the success of Mame, Angela Lansbury went into another Jerry Herman show: the short-lived Dear World. Then she went into a Jule Styne-Bob Merrill musical: Prettybelle, which closed out of town in Boston. Determined to pack it all in, she and her family moved to Ireland—until the chance to do Gypsy came her way. She said no for a year before finally acquiescing.

Lansbury went on to play Rose in the West End and on a multi-week tour across America before opening on Broadway in the Winter Garden Theatre September 23, 1974. Gypsy cemented Lansbury’s status as an honest-to-god musical theatre performer and helped to eradicate the Mame mystique that had trailed her, earning her a Tony Award for her portrayal of the ultimate stage mother.

Gypsy_Broadway_Production_Photos_1974_HR
Angela Lansbury and Rex Robbins Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts

“Rose is an extraordinary woman, and the thing is she really, really wanted everything for herself,” Lansbury says over the phone. “That’s the thing about Rose. She brought her girls up, and they were really fulfilling everything that she would have wanted to do in her life. And ‘Rose’s Turn’ is all about that.”

READ: Angela Lansbury Returned to Broadway in Triumph in Gypsy

The climactic number of the show, “Rose’s Turn” finds Rose letting loose all of the frustration and anger that she had tamped down throughout the show, pushing her children to succeed and maintaining a terrifying tunnel vision regarding that success. But shortly after a fight with her daughter, Louise (now Gypsy Rose Lee), Rose finds herself alone on an empty stage and finally admits to her underlying intentions.
“‘Rose’s Turn’ tells the entire history of Rose’s desire for her girls to succeed,” Lansbury says, "and when they did succeed, it was a terrible blow to her. Instead of her getting the pat on the back, they got it. And that’s what ‘Rose’s Turn’ is about: ‘Someone tell me when is it my turn.’ That’s really the line, and the reason she coached and shoved her girls ahead of her. She couldn’t do it so she had them do it, and yet when they did, they took away the one thing she wanted more than anything else: to be counted for herself.”

Lansbury’s decades in the film business paid off with Rose, providing her the craft to bring Rose to life in a way she admits that the original, Ethel Merman, may have lacked. “The original Rose was not an actress,” Lansbury says dryly, “so she was singing about herself. That’s OK; we all bring slices of ourselves to Rose. What I brought was my total understanding of the character, as a character actress, which I think perhaps I was more so than any of the other ladies who’ve played it. For me, she was a whole character, that’s what I brought, my understanding of this human. [‘Rose’s Turn’] was her finally understanding herself.”

Photos: Look Back at at Angela Lansbury in Gypsy

Photos: Look Back at at Angela Lansbury in Gypsy

12 PHOTOS
Gypsy_Broadway_Production_Photos_1974_HR
Bonnie Langford, Lisa Peluso, and Angela Lansbury Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Gypsy_Broadway_Production_Photos_1974_HR
Donna Elio, Angela Lansbury, Lisa Peluso, and Bonnie Langford Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Gypsy_Broadway_Production_Photos_1974_HR
Charles Rule, Rex Robbins, and Angela Lansbury Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Gypsy_Broadway_Production_Photos_1974_HR
Bonnie Langford, Lisa Peluso, and Angela Lansbury Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Gypsy_Broadway_Production_Photos_1974_HR
Ed Riley and Angela Lansbury Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Gypsy_Broadway_Production_Photos_1974_HR
Angela Lansbury Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Gypsy_Broadway_Production_Photos_1974_HR
Angela Lansbury and Rex Robbins Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Gypsy_Broadway_Production_Photos_1974_HR
Zan Charisse, Angela Lansbury, and Maureen Moore Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Gypsy_Broadway_Production_Photos_1974_HR
Maureen Moore, Angela Lansbury, and cast of Gypsy Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Gypsy_Broadway_Production_Photos_1974_HR
Zan Charisse, Angela Lansbury, and Rex Robbins Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Popular Features This Week
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!