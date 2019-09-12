Angela Lansbury to Star in Benefit Reading of The Importance of Being Earnest

The five-time Tony winner will lead the Roundabout benefit this fall.

Five-time Tony winner Angela Lansbury will star as Lady Bracknell in Roundabout Theatre Company's fall benefit reading of The Importance of Being Earnest. Michael Wilson (Old Acquaintance) will direct the Oscar Wilde comedy at the American Airlines Theatre on November 18. Further casting for the one-night-only event will be announced at a later date. In The Importance of Being Earnest, last seen on Broadway in 2011 starring the late Brian Bedford, two wealthy London bachelors each pretend to be a fictitious man called Earnest in order to win over two eligible women. Matters are complicated by their on-the-sly activities, not to mention the disapproval—and interference—of the formidable Lady Bracknell. The reading will take place at 7:30 PM. Tickets are now on sale at Roundabouttheatre.org.