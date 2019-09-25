Anna Moench’s Mothers Opens Off-Broadway

The Playwrights Realm world premiere, directed by Robert Ross Parker, opens at The Duke September 25.

Playwrights Realm celebrates the world-premiere opening of Anna Moench’s Mothers at The Duke on 42nd Street September 25. The dystopian new play, directed by Vampire Cowboys Co-Artistic Director Robert Ross Parker, examines what happens when a group of mothers (plus a nanny and a father) are thrown into circumstances far beyond their control.

The cast of Mothers is made up of Maechi Aharanwa, Jasmine Batchelor, Satomi Blair, Tina Chilip, and Max Gordon Moore.

Mothers, which began September 13, is set in an upper-middle-class Mommy & Me group. Beyond the mild-mannered jabs deployed within this comfortable yet suffocating bubble, the world seems to be on the brink of a more obvious kind of violence. As the chaos outside encroaches on the group’s turf, passive aggression falls by the wayside, and each mom will have to decide just how much she loves her child.

The creative team for the world premiere is made up of scenic designer Wilson Chin, lighting designer Porsche McGovern, costume designer Karen Perry, sound designer Shane Rettig, props designer Samantha Shoffner, fight director and intimacy coordinator Teniece Divya Johnson, and production stage manager Christine M. Daly.

The Playwrights Realm's production of Mothers is accompanied by the organization's launch of the Radical Parent-Inclusion Project, a new initiative with a mission to dismantle the barriers preventing artists with children from succeeding in the theatre, developed in association with Parent Artist Advocacy League for the Performing Arts. The Realm has also launched A Ticket for Every Budget, a new ticketing program by which audience members can purchase Welcome seats ($1 previews/$5 performances), Affordable seats ($25 previews/$30 performances), or Pay It Forward seats ($50 previews/$60 performances—which sponsor the Welcome tickets) for the entire run of Mothers.