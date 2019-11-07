Annaleigh Ashford, Jayne Houdyshell, and More Join Angela Lansbury in Benefit Reading of The Importance of Being Earnest

Roundabout unveils an all-star cast for its fall event at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway.

Roundabout Theatre Company has unveiled complete casting for its upcoming benefit reading of The Importance of Being Earnest. Michael Wilson (Old Acquaintance) will direct the Oscar Wilde comedy at the American Airlines Theatre November 18. Joining the previously announced Angela Lansbury, who will star as Lady Bracknell, will be Tony winners Annaleigh Ashford and Jayne Houdyshell as Cecily Cardew and Miss Prism, respectively, along with Daniel Davis as Lane, John Glover as Reverend Canon Chasuble, Simon Jones as Merriman, Hamish Linklater as John Worthing, Lily Rabe as Gwendolen Fairfax, and Tom Rhoads as Algernon Moncrieff. In The Importance of Being Earnest, last seen on Broadway in 2011 starring the late Brian Bedford, two wealthy London bachelors each pretend to be a fictitious man called Earnest in order to win over two eligible women. Matters are complicated by their on-the-sly activities, not to mention the disapproval—and interference—of the formidable Lady Bracknell. The reading will take place at 7:30 PM. The design team is comprised of set designer Mark Wendland, costume designer Jeff Mahshie, lighting designer Ben Stanton, and hair and makeup designer John Barrett. Tickets are now on sale at Roundabouttheatre.org.

Celebrating More Than 50 Years of Angela Lansbury on the Stage Celebrating More Than 50 Years of Angela Lansbury on the Stage 37 PHOTOS