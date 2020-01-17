Annie’s Lilla Crawford and Dear Evan Hansen’s Jared Goldsmith Will Star in Readings of We Are Still Tornadoes

Joel Kirk will direct the January 28 readings.

Lilla Crawford (Annie, the Into the Woods film) and Jared Goldsmith (Dear Evan Hansen) will star in industry readings of Lou Harry’s adaptation of the Michael Kun and Susan Mullen novel We Are Still Tornadoes January 28.

Directed by Joel Kirk, readings will be held at 11 AM and 5 PM.

Told through letters, We Are Still Tornadoes begins in the summer of 1982 with best friends Scott and Cath. Now they've graduated high school, and Cath is off to college while Scott stays at home trying to get his band off the ground. Neither of them realize that their first year after high school will change who they are forever.

We Are Still Tornadoes was developed at Butler University in August 2018 and at IndyReads in January 2019.

