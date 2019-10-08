Annilese Miskimmon Named English National Opera’s New Artistic Director

The director comes to the London company after serving as director of opera at Norwegian National Opera & Ballet.

Following the swift departure of Daniel Kramer, English National Opera has named Annilese Miskimmon as its new artistic director. She’ll officially join the London company beginning with the 2020–2021 season.

Since 2017, Miskimmon has served as director of opera at Oslo’s Norwegian National Opera & Ballet. The Northern Ireland native previously held positions at Danish National Opera and Opera Theatre Company Ireland. Recent Miskimmon-helmed stagings include Billy Budd, Madama Butterfly for the Glyndebourne Festival, and Royal Swedish Opera, Scottish Opera, and Den Jyske Opera’s co-production of Jenůfa.

“Annilese understands ENO’s significance as the artistically adventurous, creatively daring national opera house for everyone,” said ENO CEO Stuart Murphy. “Her values of excellence, kindness, and impact chime absolutely with ours, and she is as committed to broadening out opera as we all are… Her vivid vision for ENO will be welcomed here with open arms.”

Kramer, who joined ENO in 2016, announced his resignation from ENO in April, stating his intentions to instead focus on directing. The current 2019–2020 season marks the second roster curated by him and Music Director Martyn Brabbins.

