Argyle Theatre’s The Full Monty Begins September 12

The David Yazbek and Terrence McNally musical will continue through October 20 in Long Island.

The Argyle Theatre's production of the Broadway musical The Full Monty begins performances September 12 for a limited engagement through October 20 at the Long Island venue.

Directed by Evan Pappas, with choreography by Eugenio Contenti and music direction by Ethan Andersen, the cast features Eddie Egan as Jerry Lukowski, with David Borum as Buddy “Keno” Walsh, Brayden Bratti as Nathan Lukowski, Hunter Brown as Ethan Girard, John Hickok as Harold Nichols, Hannah M. James as Pam Lukowski, Jacob Karp alternating in the role of Nathan Lukowski, Kyra Leeds as Vicki Nichols, Pat Moran as Malcolm MacGregor, Milton Craig Nealy as Noah “Horse” T. Simmons, Max Wilcox as Dave Bukatinsky, Kristine Zbornik as Jennette Burmeister, and Nicole Zelka as Georgia Bukatinsky.

They are joined by ensemble members Sean Cullen Carroll, Luke Dombroski, Emily Durand, Katherine Fletcher, Malcolm Franklin, Kaisha Huguley, Michelle Rubino, and James Schultz.

Based on the hit film of the same name, the ten-time Tony Award nominee has a book by Tony winner Terrence McNally (Ragtime) and a score by Tony winner David Yazbek.

The creative team includes set designer Front Row Theatrical, costume and wig designer Peter Fogel, lighting designer Graham Kindred, sound designer Carlos Dias, Jr., and props and production coordinator Alison Savino. The technical director is Michael Kauffman, and the production stage manager is Krista Swan with assistant stage manager Julianna Cricchio. The casting director is Michael Cassara, CSA.



(Updated September 12, 2019)