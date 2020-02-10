Audible Adds In Love and Struggle and The Peculiar Patriot to Minetta Lane Lineup

In Love and Struggle will feature live stories, music, and comedy from Sarah Jones, Anita Hill, Jodie Patterson, and more.

Audible Theater continues its original programming at Off-Broadway's Minetta Lane Theatre with two new additions to its February and March lineup: In Love and Struggle, which will bring together women of color for monologues, music, comedy, and tributes, as well as a limited run of Liza Jessie Peterson's acclaimed solo show, Peculiar Patriot.

Both productions will be recorded live and made available as audio productions on the Audible platform at a later date.

On February 28, 29, and March 1, In Love and Struggle invites women of color to the Minetta Lane stage to share their stories. The roster features playwright and performer Sarah Jones, law professor Anita Hill, commentator Brittany Packnett Cunningham, model and speaker Aaron Philip, poet Mahogany L. Browne, writer Bassey Ikpi, scholar Salamishah Tillet, musician Toshi Reagon, author Jodie Patterson, hip-hop artist Mumu Fresh, harpist Brandee Younger, and more to be announced.

The Peculiar Patriot, which is written and performed by Peterson with direction by Talvin Wilks, is a multimedia monologue play that offers a profound and critical look at the national mass incarceration crisis. Seen twice Off-Broadway (originally produced by the National Black Theatre and Hi-Arts), as well as at D.C.'s Woolly Mammoth, the show will run at the Minetta Lane March 5–7.

“Audible is committed to highlighting the power of storytelling, and we are proud to bring these two incredible, female-led shows to the Minetta Lane Theatre in the coming months,” says Kate Navin, artistic producer of Audible Theater. “In Love and Struggle and Peculiar Patriot showcase voices, experiences, and stories of vibrant women, which we hope will inspire and engage the community across both the live audiences and Audible listeners.”

In Love and Struggle and The Peculiar Patriot join the recently announced Dan Rather's 'Stories of a Lifetime,' which will play the Minetta Lane February 18 and 19.