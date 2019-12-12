Audra McDonald and Geena Davis Among 2020 Artios Award Honorees

The annual awards from the Casting Society of America will be celebrated in L.A., New York City, and London.

Audra McDonald and Geena Davis are among the 2020 Artios Award honorees and special award recipients from the Casting Society of America (CSA). Oscar winner Davis will receive the Lynn Stalmaster Award for Career Achievement in a ceremony held in Los Angeles, and Tony winner McDonald will be honored with the Marion Dougherty New York Apple Award, which is an annual recognition from the casting community to individuals who have made a special commitment to the New York entertainment industry through their collaboration with casting directors.

The 35th Artios Awards will be presented at ceremonies in L.A, New York City and London on January 30, 2020.

Other honorees include Deborah Aquila, a three-time Artios Award winner for her work on La La Land, My Week with Marilyn and Red; Andrew Femenella, a six-time Artios Award nominee and an advocate for authentic representation of the LGBTQ and Deaf communities, will be receiving the Rosalie Joseph Humanitarian Award; and Andy Pryor, an Emmy nominee who has worked on Stan & Ollie, Dr. Who, Cold Feet and Call the Midwife, among other shows, will be honored with the Excellence in Casting Award at the London ceremony.

Additional honorees in London are BAFTA winners and Academy Award nominees Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner who will be honored with the Artios Award for Creative Collaboration.

This year’s Associate Spotlight honorees, which was created to honor Associate CSA Members, are Stacia Kimler and Kate Sprance.

Also, Pippa Markham, Kate Buckley and CSA member Gillian Hawser are receiving special recognition for their dynamic contributions in furthering the recognition of casting with the creation of the BAFTA Casting Awards for television and film.