Audra McDonald, Heather Headley, and More Join Jennifer Hudson in Aretha Franklin Biopic

Broadway alums Saycon Sengbloh, Tituss Burgess, and Hailey Kilgore are also among the newly announced cast of the Liesl Tommy-helmed project.

Broadway alums Audra McDonald, Heather Headley, Forest Whitaker, Saycon Sengbloh, and Hailey Kilgore are among those joining the previously announced Jennifer Hudson in the upcoming biopic centered on the life and career of Aretha Franklin. Eclipsed director Liesl Tommy will direct.

According to The Wrap, McDonald will star as Franklin's mother, with Sengbloh as her elder sister Erma, Kilgore as her sister Carolyn, Whitaker as Franklin's father, and Headley as gospel star Clara Ward.

Also newly announced are Mary J. Blige as Dinah Washington, Marlon Wayans as Ted White, Marc Maron as Jerry Wexler, Tate Donavan, Tituss Burgess as Reverend Dr. James Cleveland, and Skye Dakota Turner as the young Aretha.

Straight Outta Compton’s Scott Bernstein and songwriter Harvey Mason Jr. will produce.

