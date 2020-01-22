Baby Reindeer to Play London's West End Before New York Transfer

By Ryan McPhee
Jan 22, 2020
 
Richard Gadd in <i>Baby Reindeer</i>
Richard Gadd's solo show previously played the Edinburgh Fringe and the Bush Theatre.

Richard Gadd will bring his solo show Baby Reindeer to London's West End before crossing the pond. Performances will begin April 2 at the Ambassadors Theatre (soon to be home to Kunene and the King) before an April 6 opening. The limited engagement is currently scheduled through May 2.

The piece, which premiered at Edinburgh Fringe last year before a run at London's Bush Theatre, follows Gadd (Sex Education on Netflix) as he offers a stranger a cup of tea—and the six years of stalking and torment that follow.

As previously announced, Baby Reindeer will also make its New York premiere this year as part of Brooklyn Academy of Music's lineup, running May 21–June 12.

READ: BAM Adds Riz Ahmed, Baby Reindeer, and Wesley Morris-Jenna Wortham Event to Spring Lineup

The production, directed by Jon Brittain, features designs by Cecilia Carey, sound design by Keegan Curran, lighting design by Peter Small, and video design by Ben Bull. Francesca Moody (Fleabag) produces with Sonia Friedman.

