BAM Adds Riz Ahmed, Baby Reindeer, and Wesley Morris-Jenna Wortham Event to Spring Lineup

The Yours Theirs Ours programming, which also features the previously announced Lungs with Claire Foy and Matt Smith, will kick off in March.

The Brooklyn Academy of Music will kick off the spring with a slate of programming under the banner "Yours Theirs Ours," a season of 16 engagements across various mediums that will run March 23–June 30. Joining the previously announced New York City premiere of Duncan Macmillan's Lungs, starring Claire Foy and Matt Smith, will be a musical show from Emmy winner Riz Ahmed, Richard Gadd's London and Edinburgh hit Baby Reindeer, and a one-night-only event from Still Processing’s Wesley Morris and Jenna Wortham.

Kicking off the season will be Kahlil Joseph’s BLKNWS, running March 23–June 21 in three separate venues. The project, seen at the Venice Biennale last year, consists of a continuously updated newscast in the form of a two-channel video that splices historical and contemporary found footage with newly shot scenes of newsroom and documentary reportage.

On April 3 and 4, at a secret location, artist, storyteller, actor, and activist Ahmed will make his BAM debut with a live musical show.

Also in April, Still Processing’s Wesley Morris and Jenna Wortham will bring their podcast to BAM for one night only with Meeting in the Ladies’ Room: Black Femme Energy, From the 80s, 90s, and Today. The co-hosts will discuss the last few decades of Black women in music April 9.

Beginning in May, BAM and Fleabag producer Francesca Moody present Edinburgh Festival and Bush Theatre hit, Baby Reindeer. In the acclaimed solo play, directed by Jon Brittain, Richard Gadd details his experience of being stalked. Performances will run May 21–June 12.

On June 3, 5, and 6, Canadian Inuk throat signer Tanya Tagaq and Kaneza Schaal bring an adaptation of Tagaq’s bestselling debut novel, Split Tooth, to the stage. Featuring the world’s first-ever Inuit throat singing choir and all-Inuit performers, traditional lore comes to life through music, storytelling, and interactive video.

Later in June, Missy Mazzoli’s Breaking the Waves opera comes to BAM in a new production from Opera Ventures/Scottish Opera (Greek) and the Metropolitan Opera. The June 26 and 30 performances will feature the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra conducted by Met Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin.

"Yours Theirs Ours" will also feature a one-night-only live album presentation of Holly Herndon's PROTO; two shows from Candoco Dance Company; a run of Constanza Macras' Open for Everything, a spectacle about Romani people featuring 19 dancers and five musicians; experimental theatre collective Rimini Protokoll's 100% Brooklyn, featuring 100 Brooklynites who will create a living snapshot of the borough; Reggie Wilson and his company, Fist & Heel, exploring what the Black Shaker movement could have been in Power; Bag on a Can's weekend-long musical festival Long Play; and returns of DanceAfrica and Everybooty.