Ballet Hispánico to Re-Imagine the Sharks of Broadway’s West Side Story and More

The renowned Latinx dance company will perform at the Apollo.

The world premiere of Annabelle Lopez Ochoa’s Tiburones, a re-imaginging of the Sharks from West Side Story, will bow as part of Ballet Hispánico’s program at the Apollo Theater November 22–23.

Ochoa’s work considers the Sharks from a Latinx and gender-fluid point of view. A choreographer since 2003, Ochoa has choreographed for such companies as Cincinnati Ballet, Compañía Nacional de Danza, Joffrey Ballet, New York City Ballet, and San Francisco Ballet. She earned an Olivier Award nomination for Best New Dance Production in 2013 for her work on A Streetcar Named Desire.

Also during the November program, choreographer Andrea Miller will present her re-staging of Nací, inspired by her Spanish and Jewish-American heritage, drawing on the Sephardic Jewish tradition. Choreographer Michelle Manzanales presents her work Con Brazos Abiertos, fusing folk and classic movement set to music by Julio Iglesias, Rock en Español, and more.

"Our collaboration with Ballet Hispánico not only speaks to the importance of presenting such vital works in Harlem, but also speaks to the Apollo's mission of continuing to create a 21st century performing arts canon. We want to not only commission and present a myriad of new multidisciplinary works, but also continue being a home for cultural innovators such as Ballet Hispánico," said Kamilah Forbes, Apollo Theater executive producer, in a statement.

Ballet Hispánico is under the artistic direction of Eduardo Vilaro.

