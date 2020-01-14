Bat Out of Hell—The Musical Will Play Florida’s Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

toggle menu
toggle search form
National Tour News   Bat Out of Hell—The Musical Will Play Florida’s Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood
By Andrew Gans
Jan 14, 2020
 
The limited run is the first production in a new partnership between Nederlander Worldwide Entertainment and Seminole Hard Rock.
Bat_Out_of_Hell_New_York_City_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Andrew Polec and Christina Bennington in Bat Out Of Hell Little Fang Photo

Jim Steinman's Bat Out of Hell—The Musical will be the first musical presented at Florida's Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood following a new partnership between Nederlander Worldwide Entertainment and the Hard Rock venue.

Scheduled to run April 7–19 in Hard Rock Live, the musical, based on the cult 1977 Meat Loaf album of the same name, utilizes Steinman's music to tell a story of rebellious youth and passion. Songs include “You Took the Words Right Out of My Mouth,” “Bat Out of Hell,” “I Would Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That),” and “Two Out of Three Ain't Bad.”

Bat Out of Hell—The Musical has a book, music, and lyrics by Steinman, direction by Jay Scheib, choreography adapted by Xena Gusthart, with musical supervision and additional arrangements by Michael Reed, set and costume design by Jon Bausor, original costume designs by Meentje Nielsen, video design by Finn Ross, lighting design by Patrick Woodroffe, sound design by Gareth Owen, orchestrations by Steve Sidwell, and casting by Anne Vosser.

Click Here to See a Full List of Announced and Upcoming National Tours

"Music is center stage to the Hard Rock brand, and we are honored to collaborate with Nederlander Worldwide Entertainment Group to bring Broadway to Hollywood," said Chairman of Hard Rock International and CEO of Seminole Gaming Jim Allen. "Each selected production pays tribute to music and legends, and we can't wait to see these stellar casts light up the new Hard Rock Live stage."

"We are proud to partner with such a global entertainment brand, Hard Rock International, and Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood," added Robert Nederlander Jr., Nederlander Worldwide Entertainment President and CEO. "Nederlander Worldwide Entertainment looks forward to bringing these fan-favorite shows to this impressive performance space in 2020 and beyond."

The tour is produced by David Sonenberg, Michael Cohl, and Tony Smith, with executive producer Julian Stoneman.

Tickets are available at Myhrl.com.

A Look at Bat Out Of Hell Off-Broadway

A Look at Bat Out Of Hell Off-Broadway

8 PHOTOS
Bat_Out_of_Hell_New_York_City_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Cast of Bat Out Of Hell Little Fang Photo
Bat_Out_of_Hell_New_York_City_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Andrew Polec and Christina Bennington in Bat Out Of Hell Little Fang Photo
Bat_Out_of_Hell_New_York_City_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Christina Bennington in Bat Out Of Hell Little Fang Photo
Bat_Out_of_Hell_New_York_City_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Christina Bennington and Andrew Polec in Bat Out Of Hell Little Fang Photo
Bat_Out_of_Hell_New_York_City_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Bradley Dean and Lena Hall in Bat Out Of Hell Little Fang Photo
Bat_Out_of_Hell_New_York_City_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Andrew Polec in Bat Out Of Hell Little Fang Photo
Bat_Out_of_Hell_New_York_City_Production_Photos_2019_HR
William Branner, Andrew Polec, and Tyrick Wiletz in Bat Out Of Hell Little Fang Photo
Bat_Out_of_Hell_New_York_City_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Andrew Polec and Christina Bennington in Bat Out Of Hell Little Fang Photo
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!