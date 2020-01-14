Bat Out of Hell—The Musical Will Play Florida’s Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

The limited run is the first production in a new partnership between Nederlander Worldwide Entertainment and Seminole Hard Rock.

Jim Steinman's Bat Out of Hell—The Musical will be the first musical presented at Florida's Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood following a new partnership between Nederlander Worldwide Entertainment and the Hard Rock venue.

Scheduled to run April 7–19 in Hard Rock Live, the musical, based on the cult 1977 Meat Loaf album of the same name, utilizes Steinman's music to tell a story of rebellious youth and passion. Songs include “You Took the Words Right Out of My Mouth,” “Bat Out of Hell,” “I Would Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That),” and “Two Out of Three Ain't Bad.”

Bat Out of Hell—The Musical has a book, music, and lyrics by Steinman, direction by Jay Scheib, choreography adapted by Xena Gusthart, with musical supervision and additional arrangements by Michael Reed, set and costume design by Jon Bausor, original costume designs by Meentje Nielsen, video design by Finn Ross, lighting design by Patrick Woodroffe, sound design by Gareth Owen, orchestrations by Steve Sidwell, and casting by Anne Vosser.

"Music is center stage to the Hard Rock brand, and we are honored to collaborate with Nederlander Worldwide Entertainment Group to bring Broadway to Hollywood," said Chairman of Hard Rock International and CEO of Seminole Gaming Jim Allen. "Each selected production pays tribute to music and legends, and we can't wait to see these stellar casts light up the new Hard Rock Live stage."

"We are proud to partner with such a global entertainment brand, Hard Rock International, and Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood," added Robert Nederlander Jr., Nederlander Worldwide Entertainment President and CEO. "Nederlander Worldwide Entertainment looks forward to bringing these fan-favorite shows to this impressive performance space in 2020 and beyond."

The tour is produced by David Sonenberg, Michael Cohl, and Tony Smith, with executive producer Julian Stoneman.

Tickets are available at Myhrl.com.

