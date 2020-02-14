Bay Street Theatre, Atlantic Theater Company, The Cape Playhouse, and More Are Hiring

TECHNICAL DIRECTOR (Bay Street Theatre)

The Technical Director (TD) is responsible for managing day-to-day operations of the scenic/carpentry shop which includes budgeting the shows, communicating with designers, creating technical build drawings, and overseeing the ATD, Master Carpenter, and 2 Carpentry Interns.

PRODUCTION MANAGER (Worcester Center for Performing Arts, Inc.)

The Production Manager oversees the theatrical systems of the Hanover Theatre stage, the Worcester “Brick Box” stage and local union and non-union labor to accomplish the highest level of quality in technical production. They ensure that all rehearsals, performances and events run smoothly from an operations and technical standpoint, including advance coordination and oversight of load-in, load-out and the event itself.

THEATRICAL TECHNICAL DIRECTOR (The Shed)

The Theatrical Technical Director should demonstrate an aptitude and willingness to brainstorm creative strategies and solutions to technical design challenges throughout the Production Process; to implement best practices while developing the Shed-way; to think outside the box, where appropriate with the artists, and Shed colleagues.

STAFF LEAD CARPENTER (The Juilliard School)

The Staff Lead Carpenter constructs, installs, and strikes scenic elements for Juilliard productions and perform required maintenance for scene shop and performance spaces as detailed by their supervisors.

SET BUILDER / SET CONSTRUCTION TEACHER (Manhattan Youth)

Manhattan Youth seeks energetic and enthusiastic Activity Specialists to join our 2019-2020 After-School teams to work with our students to construct the sets for Sister Act, Addams Family and Wonderful Town, as part of our Musical Theater program at the Battery Park City School, the Computer School and the Anderson School respectively.

TECHNICAL DIRECTOR OR MASTER CARPENTER FOR SUMMER CAMP THEATER (Brown Ledge Camp)

The Technical Director (TD) oversees stagecraft, which includes constructing and striking sets, hanging lights, painting, and cleaning and organizing the theatre, while mentoring and teaching campers and staff. The TD is in charge of buying and procuring supplies for the theatre, drafting basic technical drawings for set construction, and leading the construction of scenic elements. The TD will also be responsible for the regular duties of a Theatre Counselor.

DECK ELECTRICIAN/MOVING LIGHT TECHNICIAN - JERSEY BOYS (New World Stages)

The Deck Electrican’s responsibilities include assisting the LX Head and Head Carpenter in the running of the show, including channel, dimmer and equipment checks and lighting equipment repairs; running a deck track that includes some prop, scenic, and primarily electrics moves; and tracking, reporting, maintaining, and repairing all set electrics on the show, with assistance from the Electrics department.

STAGE MANAGER (National Queer Theater)

Stage management duties include scheduling and running rehearsals, communicating with cast, crew, and artistic team, taking blocking notes, calling cues etc. Hiring 4 stage managers to manage 1 show each under Equity Showcase Code.

DESIGNERS/TECH/PRODUCTION STAFF FOR SUMMER SEASON (Millbrook Playhouse)

Must be able work creatively on limited budgets and work calmly in a fast-paced environment. Also, looking for individuals who can multitask several shows at once, but knows how priorities and make a long day’s productive, and fun. Designers and senior staff must have strong leadership skills and will oversee interns and actor-techs.

PRODUCTION TECHNICIAN FELLOWSHIP (Atlantic Theater Company)

The Production Department will provide hands-on training for areas in which the candidate is required to assist. This will include training in Vectorworks, QLab, lighting consoles, sound boards. The candidate will also be taught best practices regarding the construction of scenery, shop maintenance, and general production safety.

ASSISTANT ELECTRICIAN/SPOT OP (Work Light Productions)

An IATSE assistant electrician/spot op is needed for the 2019-2020 tour of Bandstand. Contracts consist of approximately 15 weeks of work during the period of February–June 2020.