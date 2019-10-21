Be More Chill Choreographer Chase Brock's The Four Seasons Will Return Off-Broadway

The limited holiday engagement will be presented by contemporary dance company The Chase Brock Experience.

Contemporary choreographer Chase Brock is set to present his 2008 production of The Four Seasons in a limited engagement at Off-Broadway's Theatre Row.

The show from the Be More Chill veteran will play a limited 21-performance run at the midtown Manhattan venue from November 21 to December 8.

The Four Seasons, which Brock directed and choreographed in collaboration with playwright David Zellnik, made its world premiere at Joyce SoHo in May 2008.

The dance narrative imagines an American community in the not-too-distant future where Roz G, a frantic cable news weather anchor, attempts to preside over the chaos as the realities of climate change come to fruition.

The Four Seasons will feature scenic and costume design by Dane Laffrey and lighting design by Tony Award winner Tyler Micoleau.

Performing the piece will be Jane Abbott, Chloë Campbell, Kendrick D. Carter, Kassandra Cruz, Lyric Danae, Kory Geller, David Hochberg, Yukiko Kashiki, Honza Pelichovský, Emmy Spaar, and J.P. Viernes.



