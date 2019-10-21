Be More Chill Choreographer Chase Brock's The Four Seasons Will Return Off-Broadway

toggle menu
toggle search form
Off-Broadway News   Be More Chill Choreographer Chase Brock's The Four Seasons Will Return Off-Broadway
By Emily Selleck
Oct 21, 2019
 
The limited holiday engagement will be presented by contemporary dance company The Chase Brock Experience.
Be_More_Chill_Broadway_Opening_Night_2019_HR
Chase Brock Marc J. Franklin

Contemporary choreographer Chase Brock is set to present his 2008 production of The Four Seasons in a limited engagement at Off-Broadway's Theatre Row.

The show from the Be More Chill veteran will play a limited 21-performance run at the midtown Manhattan venue from November 21 to December 8.

The Four Seasons, which Brock directed and choreographed in collaboration with playwright David Zellnik, made its world premiere at Joyce SoHo in May 2008.

The dance narrative imagines an American community in the not-too-distant future where Roz G, a frantic cable news weather anchor, attempts to preside over the chaos as the realities of climate change come to fruition.

The Four Seasons will feature scenic and costume design by Dane Laffrey and lighting design by Tony Award winner Tyler Micoleau.

Performing the piece will be Jane Abbott, Chloë Campbell, Kendrick D. Carter, Kassandra Cruz, Lyric Danae, Kory Geller, David Hochberg, Yukiko Kashiki, Honza Pelichovský, Emmy Spaar, and J.P. Viernes.

A Look at the Chase Brock Experience 10th Anniversary Celebration

A Look at the Chase Brock Experience 10th Anniversary Celebration

The show runs November 27–December 9 at Theatre Row’s Clurman Theatre.

9 PHOTOS
The_Chase_Brock_Experience_Production_Photo_2017_Men I’ve Known (2)-KyleFromanPhotography_KCF5633 BURKE CARTER BAKER JACKSON_HR.jpg
Cameron Burke, Kendrick D. Carter, Travante S. Baker, and Ryan Jackson Kyle Froman Photography
The_Chase_Brock_Experience_Production_Photo_2017_Men I’ve Known (1)-KyleFromanPhotography_KCF5562 JACKSON BAKER BURKE CARTER_HR.jpg
Ryan Jackson, Travante S. Baker, Cameron Burke, and Kendrick D. Carter Kyle Froman Photography
The_Chase_Brock_Experience_Production_Photo_2017_Slow Float-KyleFromanPhotography_KCF5761 KASHIKI NEWMAN WEINER_HR.jpg
Yukiko Kashiki, Ashley Eichbauer Newman, and Micki Weiner Kyle Froman Photography
The_Chase_Brock_Experience_Production_Photo_2017_Slow Float-KyleFromanPhotography_KCF6351 ORTIZ KASHIKI WEINER NEWMAN_HR.jpg
Courtney Ortiz, Yukiko Kashiki, Micki Weiner, and Ashley Eichbauer Newman Kyle Froman Photography
The_Chase_Brock_Experience_Production_Photo_2017_Curious Episode-KyleFromanPhotography_KCF6662 PICKENS SULLIVAN_HR.jpg
Amber Pickens and Macy Sullivan Kyle Froman Photography
The_Chase_Brock_Experience_Production_Photo_2017_Splendor we only partially imagined-KyleFromanPhotography_KCF7092 ORTIZ BAKER BURKE JACKSON PICKENS DE LUNA_HR.jpg
Courtney Ortiz, Travante S. Baker, Cameron Burke, Ryan Jackson, Amber Pickens, and Dean De Luna Kyle Froman Photography
The_Chase_Brock_Experience_Production_Photo_2017_The Song That I Sing; Or, Meow So Pretty-KyleFromanPhotography_KCF4554 SULLIVAN TEICHER KASHIKI BURKE_HR.jpg
Macy Sullivan. Caleb Teicher, Yukiko Kashiki, and Cameron Burke Kyle Froman Photography
The_Chase_Brock_Experience_Production_Photo_2017_The Song That I Sing; Or, Meow So Pretty-KyleFromanPhotography_KCF4963 TEICHER KASHIKI BURKE_HR.jpg
Caleb Teicher, Yukiko Kashiki, and Cameron Burke Kyle Froman Photography
The_Chase_Brock_Experience_Production_Photo_2017_Splendor we only partially imagined-KyleFromanPhotography_KCF6919 BAKER WEINER BURKE JACKSON DE LUNA_HR.jpg
Travante S. Baker, Micki Weiner, Cameron Burke, Ryan Jackson, and Dean De Luna Kyle Froman Photography
Share
RELATED:

Explore Classic Arts:

Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!