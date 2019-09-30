Be More Chill Will Play London in 2020

The musical from Joe Iconis and Joe Tracz will open in February at The Other Palace.

Be More Chill, which ended its Broadway run at the Lyceum Theatre August 11 following 30 previews and 177 regular performances, will make its U.K. premiere in 2020 at The Other Palace.

The Stephen Brackett–directed musical, which opened on the Great White Way March 10 following a 2015 world premiere in New Jersey and a 2018 Off-Broadway run, will begin performances at the London venue February 12, 2020, prior to an official opening February 18. Performances are currently scheduled through May 3. Tickets go on sale for priority booking October 3; general sale begins October 8.

Featuring a Tony-nominated score by Joe Iconis and a book by Joe Tracz, based on the novel by Ned Vizzini, the musical follows an average teenager who takes a pill purported to make people more chill.

Casting will be announced at a later date.

The creative team also includes choreographer Chase Brock, set designer Beowulf Boritt, costume designer Bobby Frederick Tilley, lighting designer Tyler Micoleau, sound designer Ryan Rumery, and projection designer Alex Basco Koch. Musical supervision and orchestrations are by Charlie Rosen, music vocal arrangements are by Emily Marshall, and U.K. casting is by Will Burton.

Jerry Goehring and Lisa Dozier King are executive producers for the U.K. production of Be More Chill.

See What Else Is Scheduled to Perform in London