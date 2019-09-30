Be More Chill Will Play London in 2020

toggle menu
toggle search form
London News   Be More Chill Will Play London in 2020
By Andrew Gans
Sep 30, 2019
 
The musical from Joe Iconis and Joe Tracz will open in February at The Other Palace.

Be More Chill, which ended its Broadway run at the Lyceum Theatre August 11 following 30 previews and 177 regular performances, will make its U.K. premiere in 2020 at The Other Palace.

The Stephen Brackett–directed musical, which opened on the Great White Way March 10 following a 2015 world premiere in New Jersey and a 2018 Off-Broadway run, will begin performances at the London venue February 12, 2020, prior to an official opening February 18. Performances are currently scheduled through May 3. Tickets go on sale for priority booking October 3; general sale begins October 8.

Be_More_Chill_Broadway_Opening_Night_2019_HR
Stephen Brackett, Chase Brock, Joe Iconis, and Joe Tracz Marc J. Franklin

Featuring a Tony-nominated score by Joe Iconis and a book by Joe Tracz, based on the novel by Ned Vizzini, the musical follows an average teenager who takes a pill purported to make people more chill.

Casting will be announced at a later date.

The creative team also includes choreographer Chase Brock, set designer Beowulf Boritt, costume designer Bobby Frederick Tilley, lighting designer Tyler Micoleau, sound designer Ryan Rumery, and projection designer Alex Basco Koch. Musical supervision and orchestrations are by Charlie Rosen, music vocal arrangements are by Emily Marshall, and U.K. casting is by Will Burton.

Jerry Goehring and Lisa Dozier King are executive producers for the U.K. production of Be More Chill.

See What Else Is Scheduled to Perform in London

Production Photos: Be More Chill on Broadway

Production Photos: Be More Chill on Broadway

8 PHOTOS
Be_More_Chill_Broadway_Production_PHotos_2019_HR
Will Roland and cast of Be More Chill Maria Baranova
Be_More_Chill_Broadway_Production_PHotos_2019_HR
Tiffany Mann and cast of Be More Chill Maria Baranova
Be_More_Chill_Broadway_Production_PHotos_2019_HR
Katlyn Carlson, Tiffany Mann, and Lauren Marcus Maria Baranova
Be_More_Chill_Broadway_Production_PHotos_2019_HR
Stephanie Hsu and cast of Be More Chill Maria Baranova
Be_More_Chill_Broadway_Production_PHotos_2019_HR
Will Roland and Lauren Marcus Maria Baranova
Be_More_Chill_Broadway_Production_PHotos_2019_HR
Will Roland and George Salazar Maria Baranova
Be_More_Chill_Broadway_Production_PHotos_2019_HR
Stephanie Hsu and Will Roland Maria Baranova
Be_More_Chill_Broadway_Production_PHotos_2019_HR
Jason Tam and cast of Be More Chill Maria Baranova
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!