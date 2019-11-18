Behind the Scenes of Making Times Square’s New Broadway Snow Globes

Inside the design and construction of the “Show Globes” for Ain’t Too Proud, Dear Evan Hansen, The Lion King, and Wicked.

The Macy’s windows, the “Carol of the Bells” light show at Saks Fifth Avenue, the Lord & Taylor holiday display, and, of course, the emblematic evergreen at Rockefeller Plaza have long been staples of holiday cheer in Manhattan. On November 1, Broadway decided to shake things up and add its own take on holiday installations with the unveiling of four “Show Globes.”

Four oversize snow globes paying tribute to currently running Broadway hits now shine on the Broadway Plaza between 44th and 45th Streets, and they were each designed by the scenic team at their respective Main Stem shows.

Scenic designer Robert Brill put his spin on The Temptations for the Ain’t Too Proud globe, with the help of assistant set designers Justin Humphres and Anna Robinson. Scenic designer David Korins created the concept for Dear Evan Hansen, the only globe not to feature characters from the show, but the message “You Will Be Found,” nestled in the orchard central to the musical.

For The Lion King, the wax figure of Rafiki comes courtesy of another Times Square staple: Madame Tussaud’s. Disney wanted to recreate the opening “Circle of Life” scene, which features a giraffe and bird kites that are mini replicas of elements seen on the stage at the Minskoff Theatre. Associate scenic designer Peter Eastman led the charge for the globe, collaborating with his lighting designer Carolyn Wong for a dramatic effect. Wicked also chose to feature its leading ladies, inspired by associate scenic designer Edward Pierce.

A collaboration between the Times Square Alliance and Serino Coyne, on behalf of the quartet of shows, the Show Globes “integrate Broadway into the fabric of New York,” says Scott Yambor, Vice President of Media Services for Serino Coyne.

“Each show globe gives a taste of the musical it’s representing—how it looks and feels—more than a flat billboard can,” says Serino Coyne CEO Matt Upshaw. “We’re excited to establish a beautiful new holiday destination in New York City.”

Watch the video above to watch the construction of the globes from inside the studio and visit Broadway Plaza to see them in person through December 26.

